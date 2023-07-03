This Canadian Airport Just Ranked Among The Best In The World But It Lagged In One Area
There was only one Canadian airport on the list!
If you're traveling this summer, one Canadian airport in particular may be your best bet according to a new ranking of the world's best airports.
In the study compiled by Cabin Crew HQ, Toronto Pearson Airport was the only Canadian hub to make the list, coming in at number 29 out of 30 of the best airports around the world.
The airports were ranked according to the annual passenger count, the average percentage of on-time flights, parking fees and drop-off costs, and the number of restaurants and shops available to travellers.
Despite just snagging a spot on the list, Pearson failed to make the top 10 airports and it definitely fell short in a few areas.
In a surprise to probably no one that has ever travelled through Pearson, the airport fell short on the average percentage of on-time flights at 55.9%, with only Flughafen/Frankfurt Airport in Germany scoring lower in this area.
According to the latest data from Pearson Airport on July 3, while the four-week rolling average of flights leaving and arriving at the airport on time is around 57%, the airport's average dipped to 53% this week.
Last year, Pearson even ranked as the worst airport in the world for delays.
For the rest of the categories, Pearson came in the middle of the pack for parking costs, drop-off costs and the number of restaurants and shops available at the airport to choose from.
Luckily, lost luggage wasn't a category scored in the study as Pearson has notoriously been linked to a lot of lost baggage over the past couple of years as passenger numbers picked up post-lockdowns and due to weather-related issues over winter.
The top 10 best airports in the world were:
1. Tokyo International (Haneda) Airport, Japan
2. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, U.S.
3. O'Hare International Airport, U.S.
4. Aeropuerto Internacional de la Ciudad de México "Lic Benito Juárez", Mexico
5. Dallas/Ft Worth International Airport, U.S.
6. George Bush Intercontinental Airport, U.S.
7. Indira Gandhi International Airport, India
8. Denver International Airport, U.S.
9. Istanbul International Airport, Turkey
10. Charlotte Douglas International Airport, U.S.
That being said, a separate ranking earlier this year declared Vancouver International Airport as the best in Canada, beating Pearson by a mile. The claim was even backed up by talk show host Kelly Ripa so you may just want to consider Vancouver for your summer travel plans.