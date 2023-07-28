I Flew Out Of Hamilton Airport & Was Shocked At How Different It Was From Pearson
Travelling soon? You're likely familiar with Toronto Pearson Airport, Canada's largest and busiest airport, as a departure point from the GTA.
However, a smaller airport nearby could just be a better bet to fly out of this summer.
Hamilton's John C. Munro International Airport is a smaller airport located just 20 minutes from downtown Hamilton and about 1 hour and a half from Toronto.
According to Tourism Hamilton, the airport is "one of Canada's fastest-growing travel hubs thanks to its convenient location, hassle-free single-terminal airport and low-cost flights."
I recently flew from Hamilton International Airport on board the inaugural flight of Canada's newest budget airline, Play, which offers low-cost flights to Europe.
As someone who has only ever travelled from Toronto Pearson Airport for international flights, flying out of Hamilton was eye-opening, and my travel experience was surprisingly way more pleasant.
Hamilton's airport houses just six airlines — WestJet, Sunwing, Swoop, Lynx Air, Air Transat and Play — and has direct service within Canada, as well as to Florida, Mexico, a few Caribbean destinations, and Iceland.
While this is a lot less than Pearson, which has 40 airlines that fly to over 160 destinations worldwide, the smaller airport offers some unique airlines and travel opportunities that also make it worth flying out of.
While it might not work for every traveller, if you want a smooth airport experience to start your trip off in the best way, this smaller airport is the way to go and I was honestly shocked at how different it was from Toronto Pearson.
Here's why you should opt for Hamilton Airport this summer if you have the chance.
You could find cheaper flights
Being a smaller airport, Hamilton offers competitively priced flights to certain destinations.
For example, you can find much cheaper flights to Europe by flying with Play Airlines, which only flies out of Hamilton.
If you were travelling round-trip to Paris, for instance, for a five-day trip in September, the cheapest flight currently available out of Pearson is $763.
The same trip with Play Airlines, on the other hand, departing from Hamilton Airport, is as low as $521.
It's way less chaotic
If you've flown out of Toronto Pearson before, you can relate to the scenario of feeling a bit lost when it comes to determining where to park, which entrance to use or where you should wait for your Uber.
Travellers have frequently lamented over the confusing layout, and despite the many signs (which could be much better), I also find the airport very confusing.
Why are there so many entrances? It's really easy to get turned around here, especially if you're not a frequent traveller, and I've had instances where I've ended up at the wrong spot in the airport only to have to walk for what feels like forever to get where I need to be.
Since Hamilton Airport is much smaller, I found it way easier to navigate (it'd actually be really difficult to get lost there).
The airport has one departures entrance that you use to get to all flights, whether you're travelling domestically or internationally, which I found really helpful as someone who gets turned around easily.
It's impossible to miss the check-in desks here, and they're all conveniently located in one place. It's also really easy to get dropped off here if you're arriving in an Uber or taxi.
A pickup/drop-off zone is located right out front and is very easy to get to. It's also easy to find for those driving to the airport.
At Toronto Pearson, on the other hand, you'll find multiple terminals that are specific to where you're travelling and which airline you're travelling with.
For example, you'll need to head to Terminal 1 if you're flying with Air Canada, domestically or internationally. However, you'll need to head to Terminal 3 if you’re flying with Flair Airlines.
Confusingly, there's also no Terminal 2, and the terminals are so far apart that you need to take a train to get from one to the other.
This can cause a bit of headache if you end up at the wrong terminal, or if you're trying to coordinate a pickup.
Fewer people = less waiting
Hamilton Airport takes the cake when it comes to fewer crowds and less overall hassle. Since the airport has fewer airlines and services fewer destinations, you'll find way fewer people there than at Toronto Pearson.
When I arrived at the airport, I was met with shorter lines, an easier time finding parking and an overall better experience just navigating the space.
Getting through security and checking in for my flight was a breeze, even though it was during a busier travel period. I couldn't believe how much quicker it was than Pearson, where security wait times can be so long that the airport has introduced a feature where you can book your spot in security online.
Last year, Pearson went through an infamous period of chaos, with passengers spending hours in ridiculously long security lines, waiting hours to find their bags, and also dealing with tons of flight delays at the airport.
Things were so bad that the airport even earned a rep for being the worst airport in the world.
Things at Hamilton couldn't be any more different. During my trip, my colleague and I were the only two people going through security at the time, and the experience was almost peaceful.
You'll also find the restaurants, facilities and service desks just generally less busy at the smaller airport. So if you're not a fan of waiting in long lines, Hamilton is your best bet.
That goes for luggage too
If you’re sick of long wait times for baggage, Hamilton is the airport for you.
Given that there are fewer airlines flying into the airport, there's way less luggage coming through here, so you're probably less likely to find a situation like the massive baggage pileups that have been reported at Toronto Pearson.
There are also only two baggage carousels in the airport — one for domestic flights and one for international flights, making it easy to find out which one will have your luggage.
After my flight, I made my way to the international carousel (which was super easy to locate), picked up a free luggage cart and waited just a few minutes for my bag — no drama! It was a pleasant way to end what had been a nice getaway.
On the flip side, if you've been to Toronto Pearson, you know that the airport's baggage claim area is massive, with multiple carousels. To get your bags, you have to check the display screen at the airport to find the baggage carousel for your flight number.
You may also have to wait longer — a lot longer. Pearson has become a "centre of chaos," as some are calling it, for baggage claim issues, with incredibly long wait times reported during the height of the travel chaos — we're talking hours long — and some passengers not getting their luggage at all.
Hamilton Airport vs. Toronto Pearson Airport: Which is better?
There are some pros for Toronto Pearson that might make it the better option for some — the airport has more daily flights, airlines and amenities like lounges, restaurants and stores. It's also in a central location that might be more convenient for most travellers in the city.
However, my opinion is that if you can fly from Hamilton, you should. The ease of navigating the airport and the pleasure of not having to deal with major crowds are more important for me than the opportunity to get a facial before my flight (you can do this at Pearson's new spa) or shop for designer goods.
While Hamilton has less when it comes to amenities, the airport covers the basics of what you'd need before your trip.
While you won't find any lounges like those at Pearson here, the airport has two Tim Hortons locations on site, a duty-free shop where you can get snacks, beverages and last-minute travel essentials, a Best Buy kiosk where you can buy headphones and any other electronics accessories you might need, and a kiosk where you can get food and drinks from local businesses.
And while it may be a bit further away for some, there are a number of ways to get to Hamilton Airport that might make it more convenient than you'd think, including by GO Train from Union Station with only one transfer.
As someone who lives in Brampton and had to travel about an hour to get to the airport, I'd definitely do it again for the ease of flying from here.
Basically, if you want the journey to be just as enjoyable as the destination, you'll definitely want to fly out of this smaller airport this summer.
