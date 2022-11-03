Pearson Airport Has A New Online Booking System That Will Get You Past Security Faster
Here's how it works. ✈️👇
Long lineups at security, baggage wait times, and flight delays were the headlines of a chaotic summer at Canada's busiest airport and a new booking system has been introduced to try and make things move a little faster.
Toronto Pearson International Airport has unveiled a virtual system that will allow passengers to book their spot in line for airport security ahead of time.
The program is called YYZ Express.
"We're committed to equipping passengers with digital solutions that make travel more predictable and modernize the experience with government partners like CATSA," said Deborah Flint, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Toronto Airport Authority. "As we look toward holiday travel and connecting passengers with loved ones across the globe, YYZ Express is another step towards a fully digital journey for those passengers who want it; to move more seamlessly through the airport."
What is YYZ Express?
YYZ Express is an online booking system where passengers reserve a spot in line a security up to 72 hours before their scheduled flight.
The virtual booking system is free to use and you can check it out here.
To use it, you add in your flight information online up to 72 hours before your flight and the system will display a range of times that are available. The airport recommends making your reservation as early as possible.
Once you choose a time slot, you'll be sent a QR code that you can present to staff at the security checkpoint within 15 minutes of your scheduled time. If you miss that window, the airport says you may be asked to reschedule "based on availability" or you could go through the normal security line.
YYZ Express is available for groups of up to 10 people and is open daily for all domestic and international passengers.
The program is open in Terminal 1 from 5:00 am to 1:00 pm and Terminal 3 from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Times may be expanded in the future based on demand.
The new system was tested through a pilot program in October and Pearson said 96% of roughly 1,400 users reported an overall positive experience.
Pearson could use more reports like that after being named the worst in the world for flight delays and cancellations earlier this year while approaching what it likely to be the busiest holiday travel season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement to Narcity, Pearson said it is seeing "significant improvements" lately, with 63% of flights departing on time between October 17 and 23, compared to 44% during the same period in August.
Only 1% of flights were canceled during that time.
Pearson also noted that 89% of passengers cleared security in less than 15 minutes for the week of October 10 to 17.