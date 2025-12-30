Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

This 1.2 km Ontario skating trail has frosty forest views and cozy cups of mulled wine

You can skate beneath the stars.

A person on a skating trail. Right: A skating trail lit with torches.

A skating trail in Ontario.

@meaghan_kovacs | Instagram, @johnstons_cranberries | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Sharpen those skates! Ontario has a magical ice trail that winds through stunning scenery, and it's the perfect place for a winter road trip.

Offering frosty views, serene landscapes, and cozy cups of mulled wine, the skating trail feels like something straight out of a winter fairytale.

It's a dreamy place to enjoy with a loved one, friends, or family, and it's easy to turn into a full getaway with nearby cozy cabins and charming villages to explore.

The Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery Ice Trail has reopened for the season, offering endless opportunities to skate, sip, and soak in the snowy scenery.

Located in Muskoka, the annual skating experience lets you glide around 12 acres of frozen cranberries on a 1.2-kilometre ice loop. You can enjoy views of the snow-draped forest on one side and cranberry beds on the other.

Once you've finished skating, you can head back to the winery for hot mulled wine or hot cran-apple cider.

In the evenings, the trail will be lit with 400 tiki torches for Light the Night night skating, adding an extra touch of magic to the experience. Night skating is scheduled to begin on December 27, weather permitting.

Rentals are available onsite, so you don't need your own pair of skates to enjoy this magical winter outing.

The farm also offers wine tastings, snowshoe trails, a fireside patio and more to enjoy during your visit.

While you're in the area, you can check out some of Muskoka's cozy small towns, such as Bala, Huntsville, and Bracebridge, or even book a cute winter cabin for a longer escape. The region offers tons of winter activities, from festivals to snowy hikes.

If you're looking for a unique way to experience the snowy weather, this dreamy ice loop is worth a road trip. The trail's hours may be affected by weather, so be sure to check the status before heading out.

Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery Ice Trail

Price: $17 + per adult

Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON

Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media.

