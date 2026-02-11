Gordon Ramsay visited a Toronto cafe and here's what the iconic chef ordered
He called the barista "a true gentleman."
There are no "idiot sandwiches" in this Toronto cafe. Iconic chef and television star Gordon Ramsay recently made a stop at this local coffee shop, and surprisingly, he was actually nice.
On February 1, Queen Street West's The Roasted Nut posted a photo on Instagram of none other than Gordon Ramsay, who popped in for an unannounced caffeine run.
"Thank you CHEF!! We'll Cashew Later," the caption read.
In the photo, Ramsay can be seen smiling alongside a barista while picking up his order.
So, what does a famous chef known for his high standards and impossible-to-please palate order while out and about? A representative from The Roasted Nut told Narcity that he purchased a flat white and two almond butter oatmeal cookies. It looks like even Ramsay has a sweet side.
According to the shop, he also sampled the new pistachio rose kernels, and, in contrast to his usual harsh feedback, said he "really enjoyed" them.
The cafe told Narcity that they were "in shock and disbelief" when the renowned chef came in, but "once he started talking and you could hear that it was him, he was very friendly and he took pictures with other customers in the store while waiting."
It seems that being in Toronto has infused the normally fiery chef with some quintessential Canadian politeness. The Roasted Nut said he even shook the barista's hand, asked for his name, and called him a "true gentleman."
The real question is, what was Ramsay doing in Toronto during the coldest time of the year? The cafe revealed that Ramsay told them he was in the area for a shoot.
While it isn't clear what exactly Ramsay is filming, his MasterChef co-host Joe Bastianich shared an Instagram video on January 21 from a trailer in Toronto.
In the video, Bastianich revealed he was in the city for MasterChef and showcased his Canadian flag and the snowy scenery outside, so there's a chance the two culinarians might be working on an upcoming season or episode together.
Even the toughest chef in the world is just a guy who enjoys a flat white and a cookie every now and then. It seems this Toronto cafe has officially tamed one of the world's most intimidating chefs, at least for a coffee run.
The Roasted Nut
Price: 💸–💸💸
Cuisine: Cafe and nuttery
Address: 768 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON