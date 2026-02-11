Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 10 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot
Check your tickets to see if you matched the numbers!
The Lotto Max winning numbers have been released for February 10.
With this Lotto Max draw, the jackpot is $40 million.
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot and the winners.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 10?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for February 10 are 4, 7, 17, 26, 28, 30 and 35, with 10 as the bonus number.
There is no winner of the $40 million jackpot in Tuesday's draw.
But thousands of tickets have won cash prizes and free plays.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on February 13 will offer a $50 million jackpot and two Maxmillions that are each worth $1 million!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, February 6?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for February 6 were 6, 23, 25, 29, 40, 45 and 48. Then, the bonus number was 33.
Nobody won the $30 million jackpot up for grabs in Friday's draw.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($5 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.