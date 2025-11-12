Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 11 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

So many cash prizes have been won!

person holding olg lotto max tickets

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers have been released for Tuesday, November 11.

With this Lotto Max draw, you could win a $25 million jackpot.

So, here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the cash prizes and more.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 11?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 11 are 1, 4, 8, 18, 27, 42 and 50, with 19 as the bonus number.

Thousands of cash prizes between $20 and $4,800 have been won across Canada.

But there is no winner of the $25 million jackpot.

So, the next Lotto Max draw on November 14 will offer a $30 million jackpot.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 7?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 7 were 5, 28, 31, 33, 39, 40 and 49. Then, 45 was the bonus number.

Nobody won the $20 million jackpot available in Friday's draw.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($5 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

lotto max winning numberslotto max
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 4 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

Are you a winner?

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 14 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

It's time to check your tickets!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 21 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 7 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

Check your tickets, we have a winner!

Ontario's Christmas weather forecast says these places will get snow during the holidays

It'll be "frigid" in some parts of the province! 🥶

We compared Costco's new flyer to Loblaws, Walmart and Sobeys flyers to find the best deals

Do you think Walmart gives Costco a run for its money? 👀

You can get money from a $500M Loblaw class action lawsuit but the claim deadline is soon

Proof of purchase isn't required!

Here's how much it actually costs to live in Toronto vs. 9 other spots in Ontario

You could save over $11K a year by moving an hour and a half away. 👀

These Ontario spots made the world's best cities ranking and beat so many destinations

One city in Ontario is Canada's highest-ranking location. 👀

Canada's richest billionaires are worth over $300B — Here's how they made their mega-fortunes

From crypto kings to grocery giants, here's how Canada's ultra-wealthy built their empires.