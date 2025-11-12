Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 11 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot
So many cash prizes have been won!
The Lotto Max winning numbers have been released for Tuesday, November 11.
With this Lotto Max draw, you could win a $25 million jackpot.
So, here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the cash prizes and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 11?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 11 are 1, 4, 8, 18, 27, 42 and 50, with 19 as the bonus number.
Thousands of cash prizes between $20 and $4,800 have been won across Canada.
But there is no winner of the $25 million jackpot.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on November 14 will offer a $30 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 7?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 7 were 5, 28, 31, 33, 39, 40 and 49. Then, 45 was the bonus number.
Nobody won the $20 million jackpot available in Friday's draw.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($5 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.