Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 14 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

It's time to check your tickets!

person holding two lotto max tickets from olg

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers have been released for Tuesday, October 14.

This Lotto Max draw has a $15 million jackpot available to be won.

So, here's what you need to know about the winning numbers and cash prizes.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 14?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 14 are 3, 9, 12, 15, 28, 30 and 37, with 1 as the bonus.

There is no winner of the $15 million jackpot.

But thousands of cash prizes between $20 and $4,000 have been won, so you could still be a winner!

The next Lotto Max draw on October 17 will have a $20 million jackpot.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 10?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 10 were 4, 9, 10, 16, 33, 45 and 50. Also, 36 was the bonus number.

Nobody won the $10 million jackpot that was up for grabs in Friday's draw.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($5 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

