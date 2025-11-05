Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 4 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot
Are you a winner?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 4 have been revealed.
This Lotto Max draw has a $15 million jackpot up for grabs.
So, here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, and which cash prizes have been won!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 4?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 4 are 3, 4, 24, 26, 28, 32 and 33, with 45 as the bonus number.
There is no winner of the $15 million jackpot.
But thousands of cash prizes from $20 to $132,000 have been won in Canada.
That means the next Lotto Max draw will have a $20 million jackpot available to be won.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 31?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 31 were 12, 14, 22, 29, 30, 46 and 48. Then, 31 was the bonus.
Nobody in Canada won the $10 million jackpot in Friday's draw.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($5 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.