Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 18 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot

So many cash prizes have been won!

person holding olg lotto max tickets

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 18 are out now.

There is a $40 million jackpot up for grabs in this Lotto Max draw.

Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, cash prizes, and more.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 18?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 18 are 10, 18, 21, 28, 32, 38 and 41, with 47 as the bonus number.

Across Canada, thousands of cash prizes between $20 and $3,600 have been won.

But there is no winner of the $40 million jackpot.

So, the next Lotto Max draw will offer a $50 million jackpot and two Maxmillions worth $1 million each!

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 14?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 14 were 1, 7, 17, 23, 27, 35 and 43. Then, the bonus number was 4.

Nobody won the $30 million jackpot that was available in Friday's draw.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($5 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

lotto max winning numberslotto max
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 11 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

So many cash prizes have been won!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 4 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

Are you a winner?

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 14 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

It's time to check your tickets!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 21 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!

This Ontario city has starred in almost 30 Christmas movies and has a magical holiday market

You can enjoy mini train rides and more.

Canadian universities dominated the top 10 of a new world's best universities ranking

But we don't have the number one school anymore. 👀

Canada's top employers for 2026 were named and these are the best companies to work for

Some employers offer work-from-anywhere policies, commuting allowances, product discounts, and more.

Canada's richest man could give every single Canadian thousands and STILL be a billionaire

He's promised to give most of it away — we're just here to help him plan. 👀

Costco's early Black Friday sale has these deals on electronics, groceries, and more

Some products are $100 off!

This little Christmas village in Ontario is a Hallmark dream come true with a twinkly market

It's brimming with magic.

Parks Canada is hiring for IT jobs in Alberta that pay up to $28 an hour or $85,000 a year

IT professionals and students can apply!

University of Toronto was dethroned in a new ranking of the best universities in the world

One Canadian school is making gains while U of T falls.

Canada's 'best city for renters' is this bustling spot with 1-bedroom apartments under $1,400

It beat Toronto by over 50 spots on the list!