Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 18 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot
So many cash prizes have been won!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 18 are out now.
There is a $40 million jackpot up for grabs in this Lotto Max draw.
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, cash prizes, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 18?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 18 are 10, 18, 21, 28, 32, 38 and 41, with 47 as the bonus number.
Across Canada, thousands of cash prizes between $20 and $3,600 have been won.
But there is no winner of the $40 million jackpot.
So, the next Lotto Max draw will offer a $50 million jackpot and two Maxmillions worth $1 million each!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 14?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 14 were 1, 7, 17, 23, 27, 35 and 43. Then, the bonus number was 4.
Nobody won the $30 million jackpot that was available in Friday's draw.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 2.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 1.5% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 3.5% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 2.75% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($5 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $80 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.