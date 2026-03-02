BC is getting rid of time changes and the last spring forward is this weekend

The province will soon be on daylight saving time permanently.

gastown clock in front of building in vancouver

Clock in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood.

Pavlo Livas | Unsplash
Writer

British Columbians will adopt year-round daylight time, springing forward by one hour this Sunday for the last time.

Premier David Eby said Monday the decision is about making life easier for families, reducing disruptions for businesses and supporting a stable, thriving economy.

"British Columbians have been clear that seasonal time changes do not work for them," Eby said.

The decision means that B.C. will transition to Pacific time, the same time zone as the Yukon, and will match Alberta from November to March.

The province will remain one hour behind Washington state, Oregon and California during the winter months.

Eby says people and businesses will have eight months to prepare for the elimination of the next time change, which had been set for Nov. 1.

He says he's hopeful B.C.'s American neighbours will join the province in ending the disruptive time changes.

Attorney General Niki Sharma said they've heard from an overwhelming majority of people in B.C. who want to end the back-and-forth of seasonal time changes.

"This shift offers more stability, supports public well-being and reduces twice-yearly, unnecessary disruptions to the routines of parents, shift workers, small businesses, pet owners and so many more," Sharma said.

She said she looks forward to enjoying an extra hour of sunlight after work and school for many winters to come.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2026.

