This cozy village with cafes and snow-dusted hills is one of the most charming in Ontario

It's like stepping into a Hallmark film.

A person standing outside a store. Right: A store in the snow.

A small town in Ontario.

Small towns are extra magical when covered in a blanket of snow, and, if you're looking for some major charm, you'll want to plan a trip to this hidden gem.

Nestled amidst shimmering hills, this quaint small town offers cozy cafes, little shops, and endless cold-weather magic.

Creemore is a picturesque town tucked into the rolling hills of the Niagara Escarpment, just under 2 hours from Toronto. It was named one of Ontario's "most charming" small towns by Guess Where Trips, making it the perfect spot for a day trip.

According to the website, the town has been dubbed "the little village with the big heart," and its Main Street "transports you to a simpler time."

You'll feel like you've stepped into a scene from a romantic Hallmark movie as you stroll past old-world buildings and step into glowing boutiques brimming with cozy goods.

You'll want to warm up after a day in chilly weather, and Creemore offers several comfy cafes and bakeries where you can cuddle up with a warm drink and a treat.

You'll find baked goods and steaming cups of coffee and tea at spots like The Creemore Bakery, the Bank Café, and Good Grief Coffee Roasters.

Don't miss a stop at the renowned Creemore Springs Brewery, where you'll find lager, IPA, ale, pilsner, and more.

The town is home to several unique attractions, such as North America's Smallest Jail, which features just three cells.

Winter is a magical time for a stroll, and you can take in the gorgeous snowy scenery on the trails at the Creemore Nature Preserve.

If you're up for more of an adventure, you can hit the slopes at Mansfield or head to nearby Blue Mountain for more skiing and winter experiences.

With its cozy charm, quaint streets, and warm cafes, Creemore has "winter day trip" written all over it.

Experience Creemore Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

small towns near toronto winter in ontario small towns in ontario
