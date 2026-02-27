Ontario's weather forecast for March reveals there'll be snow, rain and warmth on these days

This monthly Ontario weather forecast has revealed what you can expect in March.

So, here's what you need to know about when there will be snow, cold temperatures, rain and even a bit of warmth.

In the Canadian edition of the Old Farmer's Almanac, there are monthly forecasts for every province that include an overview of the month and details about the weather conditions during each week.

Ontario's forecast is for the central and southern parts of the province, spanning from Thunder Bay to Sudbury, across to Ottawa, through Toronto and down to Windsor.

The average temperature in Ontario during March is forecast to be 2 C, which is 2 C above normal for this time of year.

But just because the overall average for the month will be warmer than usual doesn't mean there won't be snow and cold temperatures.

Ontario will get approximately 55 millimetres of precipitation in March, including rain and snow. That's 25 millimetres below average in the east and 25 millimetres above average in the west.

Now, let's get into the Old Farmer's Almanac weekly forecast for March.

Between March 1 and March 6, the forecast calls for flurries and mild temperatures in Ontario.

Then, from March 7 to March 14, you can expect snow showers and cold temperatures.

It will be sunny and mild in Ontario from March 15 to March 19.

Then, when the spring season starts, you can expect a mix of winter and spring weather in Ontario.

There will be periods of rain and snow from March 20 to March 31. Also, temperatures are forecast to be warm at the end of the month.

You might want to take advantage of that warmth in March because the Old Farmer's Almanac said April and May will be cooler than normal!

