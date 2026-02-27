Canadians want these discontinued Tim Hortons items back, including some you might not know
Do you remember when Tim Hortons had cakes?
Tim Hortons has offered a lot of menu items over the years, and there are some you can't order anymore.
Now, Canadians revealed what should be on the menu again in Canada.
That's because Narcity recently posted on Facebook and asked, "Which discontinued items do you want back on the Tim Hortons menu?"
There have been more than 3,000 comments, with over 50 menu items mentioned by Canadians.
Some of the discontinued items people want to make a comeback haven't been on the menu in decades, so you might not even know them!
The top discontinued Tim Hortons item that Canadians said should be on the menu again is the bread bowl.
Many people told Narcity that soup and chilli in bread bowls were their favourite menu items to order.
Then, the grilled cheese sandwich is in second place, and the walnut crunch and dutchie donuts are tied for third place.
After that, the blueberry fritter and strawberry tart are tied for fourth, and the eclair is fifth.
Based on the comments from Canadians, oatmeal is sixth, hot smoothies are seventh, cakes are eighth, and the English toffee cappuccino, cherry stick donut and lemon-filled donut are tied for ninth.
You might not know that Tim Hortons used to have a cake case and you could order slices of cake, including black forest and coffee flavours. There were also occasion cakes like birthday cakes and cakes made to look like Easter bunnies!
Then, peach juice and the Canadian maple donut round out the top 10.
While the bowtie donut and the pretzel bagel didn't make the top 10, both were mentioned a lot by Canadians when Narcity asked which discontinued menu items need to make a comeback at Tims.
Quite a few people commented that the French toast bagel, turkey club with honey mustard, sugar twist donut, peanut butter cookie, cinnamon roll, long john donut, blueberry-filled donut and apple spice donut should be on the menu again.
After those most popular ones, there are even more items that only some people told Narcity about.
These discontinued Tim Hortons menu items got a few mentions from Canadians:
- honey stick donut
- orange twist donut
- cinnamon twist donut
- chocolate cream donut
- Nanaimo bar
- strawberry-filled donut
- banana cream donut
- lemon-filled Timbit
- cherry Timbit
- fruit explosion muffin
- honey cruller Timbit
- cinnamon powder Timbit
- cherry cruller donut
- danish
- cream puff donut
- blueberry bagel
- onion bagel
- tuna sandwich
- Italian panini
- cheese croissant
- blueberry white tea
- chocolate chip Iced Capp
Since there are only a few kinds of donuts and Timbits available at Tims now, the discontinued flavours from years ago might be a surprise.
Also, even though Tim Hortons still has coffee on the menu, we have to mention it when it comes to discontinued items. That's because a lot of Canadians told Narcity the old coffee was better than what you get now when you order in Canada.
