Tim Hortons is bringing back this donut but you can only order it for a few days

The special donut is on the menu for just a weekend! 👀🍩

red tim hortons sign on exterior of restaurant location in canada

Tim Hortons sign.

Tim Hortons is bringing a donut back to the menu across Canada.

But if you want to get it, you can only order this donut for a few days!

This exclusive, limited edition donut at Tim Hortons supports Special Olympics Canada.

It helps to raise money for the organization's sports programs in communities across the country.

The Special Olympics Donut is a classic Tim Hortons chocolate cake ring donut that's topped with white fondant.

Also, there are multi-coloured sprinkles on half of the donut and a dollop of whipped topping in the middle.

Tims said the multi-coloured design was inspired by the themes of diversity and inclusion at the core of the Special Olympics mission.

You can order the Special Olympics Donut at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada from Friday, January 30 to Sunday, February 2.

If you want to get more than six Special Olympics Donuts at Tim Hortons, you're being told to use the Tim Hortons Pre-Order Form instead of ordering in-store or at the drive-thru.

You have to complete the pre-order form and give it to an employee at the Tim Hortons location you want to get the donuts from.

The form needs to be submitted no less than 48 hours before the pickup time you choose.

Tim Hortons has put the Special Olympics Donut, formerly known as the Choose To Include Donut, on the menu every year since 2022.

All of the proceeds from these donuts sold this weekend will go to local Special Olympics community programs across Canada that support athletes who have intellectual and developmental special needs.

Since 2022, this donut has raised more than $3.4 million for Special Olympics Canada!

