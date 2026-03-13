A Canadian man was found dead on a drifting boat near Belize and the case is a mystery

Police are treating the boat as a potential crime scene.

The beaches of Ambergris Caye, Belize.

The beaches of Ambergris Caye, Belize, shown in this December 2005 photo.

Vicki Smith | The Canadian Press/AP
Writer

Local media in the Central American country of Belize have identified a man found dead in a drifting catamaran off the country's coast as a Canadian from Vancouver.

An interview with the commandant of the Belize Coast Guard posted online by radio station Love FM says it was notified of a vessel in distress on Monday, but the boat was initially outside the country's jurisdiction.

Gregory Soberanis said the drifting boat came into contact with a cruise ship that was able to rescue a woman on board, but it could not take the body.

He says days later the boat was in their jurisdiction and was brought to shore.

Francis Usher, the CEO of the Ministry of National Defence in Belize, said police are treating the boat as a potential crime scene, because "apparent wounds" were found on the body, which was in a state of decomposition.

Usher said the man's son has arrived in Belize and is in communication with both the Coast Guard and the police as he makes arrangements to take his father's body home.

He said the son told investigators his father left with a woman about a week ago from Livingston, Guatemala.

"There are apparent wounds on the body of the father and the female was in distress and boarded the cruise ship. So, just to have further details onto what exactly happened, I think further investigation is necessary," he said.

"The Coast Guard will secure the vessel as long as the police department needs to conduct their investigation. We will play a supporting role in any way that they need, but this is primarily a law enforcement operation at this time," Usher said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2026.

From Your Site Articles
belize crime news travel news
Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Daughter of a Canadian woman killed in the Dominican bus crash still has no info on her dad

She first learned of the crash from her uncle, who was also on the bus.

2 Canadian tourists have died in a bus crash in the Dominican Republic

13 other Canadians were injured in the crash.

Some Canadians in Mexico have been ordered to shelter in place after an outbreak of violence

The affected area includes the popular resort city of Puerto Vallarta.

Over 26,000 Canadians are in Mexico and travellers are being urged to register with the feds

More than 8,000 Canadians in Mexico have already contacted Global Affairs Canada in the last day.

A storm is forecast to drop up to 20 cm of snow in southern Ontario by this weekend

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

This lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto was named among Canada's best places to live in 2026

It has dreamy parks and delicious restaurants.

Metrolinx is hiring for jobs in Ontario that pay up to $62 an hour or $193,000 a year

You don't need a university degree for some positions.

13 Canadian tax credits you could claim when filing your return this year

Some credits reduce the tax you owe and others get you money back! 🤑

I moved from Ontario to Alberta and these 6 things cost me way less now

Calgary is WAY cheaper than Ottawa, allow me to explain...💰

I'm a newcomer to Toronto and this is what locals get wrong about the TTC

Here's why Torontonians don't know how good they have it. 👇

I left Toronto for small-town Prince Edward Island and here's what nobody warned me about

Island life wasn't for me — here's why.

Conservatives are pushing a 'stand your ground' style law for home invasions

The law would protect people from being charged for acting in self-defence during a break-in.

Canada just promised $37M in humanitarian aid for civilians in Lebanon

The funding will go through UN agencies and the Red Cross to provide food, medical services, shelter and clean water.

Canada's new cap on NSF bank fees just kicked in and it could save you money

It's expected to save Canadians more than $600 million annually.