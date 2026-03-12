This lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto was named among Canada's best places to live in 2026
It has dreamy parks and delicious restaurants.
Considering a move? This beautiful town, located about an hour from Toronto, could be the ideal place to put down roots.
Offering lakeside views, picturesque streets, and a vibrant food scene, it's a dreamy spot to call home, and was just named one of the very best places to live in Canada in 2026.
A new study by Toronto-based digital marketing agency dNOVO Group has revealed Canada's Best Cities to Live in 2026, featuring 10 destinations from coast to coast that offer financial stability, personal safety, and overall livability.
dNOVO Group looked at factors such as attractions, cost of living, average rent, and safety index to determine some of Canada's standout spots to settle down.
Oakville, Ontario, was named the eighth best place to live in Canada in 2026, and with its charming downtown, beautiful waterfront, and lush neighbourhoods, it's easy to see why.
The destination
Oakville is a charming lakeside town located about an hour from Toronto.
The destination blends historic charm with an upscale feel. Its picturesque harbour, boutique-lined streets, cozy cafés, and locally owned shops create a welcoming small-town atmosphere, while still offering plenty of modern amenities that make everyday life convenient.
Downtown is walkable and full of charm, with plenty of restaurants, attractions, local boutiques, and markets to explore.
Another standout feature is the abundance of green space. Oakville is home to hundreds of scenic parks, over 200 kilometres of trails, and beautiful outdoor areas that make it easy to spend time outside and enjoy nature.
You can enjoy sunset walks and picnics along the waterfront, and have beach days at Coronation Park and Bronte Beach Park.
According to the dNOVO Group, Oakville has a safety index of 74.1, the highest among the Ontario destinations on the list and the second-highest in Canada, just behind Sherbrooke, which ranked at 75.12.
The culture
Oakville has a welcoming, small-town feel, and it offers far more than meets the eye.
The town boasts a vibrant arts and culture scene, with galleries, live performances, and annual events such as Culture Days and the Oakville Festivals of Film and Art, drawing crowds year-round.
The town offers a range of attractions to enjoy. From indoor skydiving and escape rooms to drive-in movies, bowling, laser tag, and trampoline parks, there's no shortage of things to do while living in this destination.
During the winter months, you can wander the snowy trails at Bronte Creek Provincial Park, skate around the local ice rinks, and enjoy Visit Oakville's Taste of Oakville, which offers prix fixe menus at eateries throughout the town.
The spring offers bloom-filled trails, maple syrup festivals, and cherry blossoms along the waterfront. You'll want to stroll through Gairloch Gardens and breathe in the fresh smell of flowers.
Summer brings beach days and patio meals. You can also enjoy water sports and outdoor events such as festivals and live music.
Oakville has a thriving farmers' market scene, where residents can shop for fresh local produce, artisanal goods, and seasonal treats. The town's community events calendar is full year-round, featuring everything from outdoor concerts to food festivals and cultural celebrations.
If you're a foodie, Oakville is the place to be. The town's dining scene is impressive, with over 200 restaurants to choose from. Whether you're seeking a brunch spot with scenic views, a cozy café, or a waterfront patio for a scenic meal, there's something to satisfy every taste.
According to Invest Oakville, "in Oakville, quality of life is not just an expression, it is a reality and ranks right near the top as one of the main reasons business leaders, owners and employees choose our community to work and to live."
"Business thrives in Oakville because people thrive in Oakville. It's established neighbourhoods, acclaimed schools, and abundant parklands – all in one place."
The cost
Living in Oakville doesn't come cheap. According to the study, the town's average rent for a one-bedroom apartment sits at $2,395.89, edging out Toronto's $2,284.75.
However, overall living costs are a bit more manageable in Oakville, with monthly expenses averaging $1,329.48 compared to Toronto's $1,535.22.
Zolo reports that the average house price in Oakville is $1,302,389 in March 2026.
The location
Located about an hour from Toronto, Oakville offers easy access to big-city amenities while letting you enjoy a more relaxed lifestyle without congestion, large crowds, or busy streets.
It's accessible by GO Transit and VIA Rail, so you can avoid rush-hour traffic.
Oakville is also just a road trip from charming nearby towns and cities like Burlington, Grimsby, and Guelph, making it easy to plan weekend getaways or quick day trips without venturing far from home.
Nature enthusiasts will also appreciate Oakville's proximity to the Niagara Escarpment and Lake Ontario, offering hiking, cycling, and boating opportunities. For those who enjoy golf, tennis, or sailing, the town provides facilities and clubs to stay active year-round.
Other Ontario regions that made the dNOVO Group's top 10 list include Windsor, Burlington, and Barrie. Kelowna, B.C., earned the highest ranking of all Canadian destinations.
If you're thinking about relocating, this Ontario town is one of the country's best places to put on your radar thanks to its mix of safety, attractions, and overall quality of life.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.