Some Canadians who bought Taylor Swift tickets on StubHub could be eligible for a full refund
A deal has been reached with StubHub Canada after an investigation into the company's ticket sales practices.
People who purchased tickets for Taylor Swift's concerts in Vancouver through a resale platform may be eligible for a refund.
Consumer Protection BC has reached a deal with StubHub Canada after a complaint and subsequent investigation into the company's ticket sales practices.
Under the agreement, StubHub will improve how it reveals ticketing information, including the face value of the ticket, its fees, service charges and refund guarantees.
A statement from Consumer Protection BC says those who bought Swift tickets through the company for the three Vancouver concerts in 2024 and sat in certain sections may be eligible for a refund if their tickets didn't disclose that their views were limited.
The company has agreed to contact eligible purchasers directly by May 1.
Louise Hartland, the director of public relations for Consumer Protect BC, says people buying tickets have the right to clear, accurate information about what they are purchasing and what it will cost before they buy.
"This agreement is about transparency and ensuring consumers can access refunds when the law requires it." she says in the statement.
The deal also includes StubHub making a $2,500 payment to the Consumer Advancement Fund and paying more than $6,000 in inspection costs to Consumer Protection BC.
The B.C. law requires that ticket sellers and ticketing platforms clearly disclose full costs before purchase, and if a consumer buys a ticket from a secondary platform operator, they may be entitled to a full refund — not just a credit — if a ticket does not match its description or other requirements set out in the Ticket Sales Act.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2026.