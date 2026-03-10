9 things I did to save serious money as a Toronto newcomer trying not to break the bank
From local hacks to newcomer perks!💸
Yes, I’m British, and no, my dad isn't King Charles. Moving to a new city is an adventure, but living in Toronto is a masterclass in budgeting.
As a newcomer to Canada, you might feel like you need the Duchy of Cornwall just to afford groceries. Surviving the cost-of-living crisis here doesn't mean you have to stop having fun!
If you're looking for cheap things to do in Toronto or are a newcomer to Toronto looking for a guide, you're in the right place. Here are the best local secrets I've learned as a newcomer, to help make your life cultured and affordable.
The Toronto Public Library card is your golden ticket
Swing by your local Toronto Public Library (TPL) to get a card. It's basically the black card of Toronto.
Beyond books, the Libby app (audio/digital books) TPL offers the tpl:map pass. It gives you free admission to major attractions like the AGO, ROM, and the Toronto Zoo.
You also get free access to international publications via PressReader to stay connected with home, plus networking events.
Another pro-tip: go right after you arrive to score a free PRESTO card, saving you the $4 purchase fee. Digital PRESTO cards are also free on your phone (the joy of tech!). The Presto card offers a few perks that can save you money too.
Master cheap travel in the GTA
Getting around doesn't have to break the bank. Depending on your neighbourhood, Toronto is surprisingly walkable. You can easily skip Uber.
Now, for those longer trips, the GO Transit $10 One-Day Weekend Pass is a game-changer for exploring Toronto and beyond on the weekends.
Discover Canada for free with Canoo
If you have PR status or are a new citizen, the Canoo app is a must-download.
This pass offers free access to over 1,400 museums, science centres, art galleries, and parks across Canada.
In Ontario alone, I used Canoo to explore cultural landmarks without paying a single cent.
Upskill with free language sessions
Canadian rules for newcomers are constantly evolving, so French-language skills are a major asset.
We all expect classes to be expensive, but Toronto offers fantastic free resources. Use the YMCA's Language Assessment and Referral Services to find government-funded French sessions.
Better still, the Mauril app, backed by CBC, is also a great daily companion for practicing both English and French using Canadian content. It boosts your confidence and employability.
Bulk up the savings at Bulk Barn
With grocery prices soaring, planning your shop is essential.
Check out Bulk Barn's Reusable Container program on Sundays. You get savings just by bringing your own containers.
You can stack these discounts with coupons from their website to stock up on spices, baking goods, and snacks. Students and seniors also get a 15% discount on Wednesdays.
Don't forget to check local supermarkets for discounts and download the Too Good To Go and Flipp apps.
Opting for cheap coffee > pricey shops
We all love a morning coffee, but a $7 latte adds up quickly.
Getting a caffeine fix doesn't have to be a luxury. Black coffees are at McDonald’s and Tim Hortons for under $2.
If you make your own coffee, check out Beanwise. It's a local coffee supply store delivering high-quality syrups at a great price. My Nespresso loves their syrups!
Treat yourself to a student-led massages
I hope you have medical coverage from work. However, it is important to get a massage from time to time, and there is an obvious solution.
Many massage therapy schools in Toronto offer significantly discounted treatments performed by students under the supervision of registered massage therapists.
It's a win-win — they get practice hours, and you get a professional-quality massage for a fraction of the cost.
Embrace low-cost hobbies and tours
Work-life balance is essential, and hobbies are a great way to find your community.
Look for budget-friendly alternatives — like the multilingual street art tour through Graffiti Alley for just $25 on Airbnb Experiences, or a self-guided spooky Ghost tour for free!
Don't forget free admission on Wednesday nights at the AGO and the third Tuesday night of the month at the ROM.
Enjoy free spring and summer events
As the green grass is uncovered again, Toronto bursts with free outdoor events. Check out the Toronto Jazz Festival, outdoor movie screenings in parks, and Doors Open Toronto in May.
As it gets a little cooler (trying not to think about that), we've got my favourite arty fest — Nuit Blanche — and the amazing Diwali Festival of Lights.
With the snow still melting now, though, let's shift the mind to the cherry blossoms at High Park, which is the perfect way to enjoy the cit'’s energy without spending a dime.
Being a newcomer taught me that with a bit of research, you can experience the best of the 6ix while keeping your budget in check. Welcome to Toronto!
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.