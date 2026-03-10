An ice storm threatens 20 mm of freezing rain and warnings are in effect for parts of Ontario

Power outages and property damage are likely because of ice build-up.

broekn trees on an ontario street after freezing rain ice storm

Ontario street after an ice storm.

Mohammad Shirani | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Ontario's weather is forecast to be "severe" as an ice storm hits the province.

Some places could get up to 20 millimetres of freezing rain, while other areas get snow and ice pellets.

Environment Canada has issued orange warnings for Wednesday, March 11, because of freezing rain.

That means "severe weather" will likely cause significant damage or disruption, and impacts could be major, widespread and/or last a few days.

A series of low-pressure systems will bring freezing rain across parts of Ontario starting on Tuesday night or early in the morning on Wednesday and lasting until that night.

It's forecast that this prolonged period of freezing rain will cause ice build-up of 10 to 20 millimetres.

The freezing rain could fall heavily at times, which could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Environment Canada said you should be "very careful" if you're driving or walking during the storm because roads and walkways will likely be icy and slippery.

Also, "prolonged" utility outages and "significant" damage to property, such as buildings and trees, are likely.

Orange freezing rain warnings are in effect for:

  • Bancroft - Hastings Highlands - Denbigh
  • Barry's Bay - Killaloe
  • Cornwall - Lancaster
  • Deep River - Whitney - Eastern Algonquin Park
  • Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
  • Kaladar - Bannockburn - Bon Echo Park
  • Maxville - Alexandria
  • Merrickville-Wolford - Kemptville
  • Ottawa North - Kanata - Orléans
  • Ottawa South - Richmond - Metcalfe
  • Oxtongue Lake - Fort Irwin - Northern Haliburton County
  • Petawawa - Pembroke - Cobden
  • Plevna - Sharbot Lake - Western Lanark County
  • Prescott and Russell
  • Renfrew - Arnprior - Calabogie
  • Smiths Falls - Perth - Eastern Lanark County
  • Western Algonquin Park - Lake of Two Rivers
  • Winchester - Newington

Environment Canada has also issued yellow warnings for snowfall, ice pellets, freezing rain and rainfall in other parts of Ontario.

That means "hazardous weather" could cause damage or disruption, but impacts would be moderate, localized and/or short-term.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for areas east of Lake Superior, where 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is forecast.

Some places could also get several hours of freezing rain and ice pellets.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," Environment Canada said. "If driving, turn on your lights, slow down and maintain a safe following distance."

Also, parts of southern Ontario between Lake Huron, Lake Ontario and Lake Erie are forecast to get heavy rain that is likely to cause flooding.

That includes Toronto and the GTA, which could get 20 to 40 millimetres of rain.

You're being told not to drive through flooded roadways and be on the lookout for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

ontario weather
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

