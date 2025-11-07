Ontario's weather forecast calls for up to 15 cm of snow this weekend
It's the first accumulating snow of the season!
Ontario's weather is going to feel more like winter this weekend.
Up to 15 centimetres of snow is expected in parts of the province, and even Toronto could get a bit of accumulation!
This new forecast from The Weather Network said a storm is expected to bring "messy wintry conditions."
That means the first accumulating snowfall could happen this weekend in many parts of southern Ontario.
While the exact storm track is uncertain, the weather system could cause widespread snowfall on Sunday, November 9.
If it tracks south of the province, snowfall is expected in most of southern Ontario.
But with a northern storm track, rain and a rain-snow mix are possible for Ottawa, Niagara, and areas near Lake Ontario.
Snow will be most likely in places north of the 401, the snowbelt region, areas at higher elevations, and the eastern parts of the province.
Depending on the storm track, there's the potential for 5 to 15 centimetres of snow, with "significant" accumulation in the snowbelt and places north of the 401.
Places along the Lake Erie shoreline, Niagara, Hamilton and downtown Toronto won't get much snow.
But a bit of snow is in Toronto's weather forecast for late Sunday morning!
Less than two centimetres are expected in downtown Toronto and around the Golden Horseshoe.
About five centimetres of snow is expected in the GTA on Sunday.
That includes Brampton, Mississauga, Vaughan, Markham, Richmond Hill, Halton Hills, Guelph, and nearby places.
Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in places beyond the GTA, like Orangeville, Barrie, Peterborough, Bancroft, and Ottawa.
Some places could get as much as 15 centimetres on Sunday.
There is the potential for road closures north of Highway 401 and along Highway 402.
You're being told to look for weather alerts and prepare for icy roads and reduced visibility.
If your car doesn't have snow tires, The Weather Network said to "exercise extreme caution" during the storm.
After this storm, "persistent arctic air" will cause lake-effect snow in the snowbelt regions on Monday, November 10 and Tuesday, November 11.
Temperatures will be below freezing in places north of the 401 and in the low single digits in areas near and south of the 401.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.