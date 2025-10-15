Here's when to put on your winter tires in 2025, based on where you live in Canada
A cross-country guide on when your city could hit the winter tire sweet spot this fall. 🛞
With temperatures dipping and snow already in the forecast for some regions, drivers across Canada might want to start thinking about putting their winter tires on their car.
Temperatures are cooling off across the country, and with 2025 expected to bring a slightly warmer-than-normal fall in many areas, it can be tricky to know exactly when to make the change.
The general guideline most experts recommend is the "7-for-7 rule" — wait until you've had seven consecutive days with a daily high of 7C or colder, and then it's time to make the switch.
According to CAA, this is when your all-season tires start to lose grip, while winter tires remain flexible and provide better traction.
But since those 7-degree days can sneak up on you — and booking a last-minute tire appointment can be a nightmare — it's smart to plan ahead.
Here's when Canadians in major cities across the country typically hit that 7-degree mark, plus everything you need to know about winter tire laws, insurance rules and more.
What to know before booking your appointment
Some provinces — like B.C. and Quebec — require drivers to use winter tires in certain areas by law. Others don't have laws around winter tires, but still see freezing temperatures and icy roads every year, so switching over is still a smart move.
Even if your province doesn't have a winter tire law, some car insurance providers offer discounts if you install winter tires by a certain date — often November 1 or earlier — so it's worth checking your policy.
To help drivers plan ahead, we compiled data from Environment and Climate Change Canada's Almanac database, which shows the historical average daily high by city based on decades of weather data. Because this data often excludes the last decade or so, we also looked back at ECCC's historical data portal to see when each city hit the 7-for-7 threshold over the last 10 years.
Geoff Coulson, a Warning Preparedness Meteorologist at ECCC, told Narcity that this fall is expected to be warmer than usual across much of the country, especially in the northern Prairies, northern Ontario, central and northern Quebec, and Atlantic Canada. That could push the usual winter tire window a little later than normal this year — but Coulson cautioned that it's still best to plan ahead.
"These dates are meant as a very rough rule of thumb," he said. "People would be best served by checking the latest forecasts for the upcoming temperature trends at their specific location."
With that in mind, here's when you can likely expect to hit the winter tire threshold in cities across Canada, based on a mix of long-term averages and recent trends.
British Columbia
In B.C., winter tires or chains are legally required on most highways — including the Sea to Sky and parts of the Coquihalla — starting October 1. That rule stays in place until at least March 31 (and on some routes, April 30), so even if the temperature in Vancouver doesn't dip right away, you'll need to be ready early if you're driving in the Interior.
Here are the dates temperatures typically hit that consistent 7-degree mark:
- Vancouver: December 8
- Kelowna: November 9
Vancouver tends to hover around daily highs of 7C pretty much all winter, which can make the exact date hard to pin down. In recent years, it's been as late as December 30 (last year), and as early as November 6 (in 2022).
While many Vancouver drivers opt not to bother with winter tires at all, you'll want to keep an eye on the forecast and switch earlier if you're heading into the mountains or taking any road trips inland.
Over in the Okanagan and the Interior, winter arrives with a bit more certainty. Over the last decade, Kelowna has hit the 7-for-7 threshold sometime between October 22 (in 2020) and November 28 (in 2016).
Alberta & Saskatchewan
Winter comes fast on the Prairies, and the 7-degree mark often arrives before Halloween. There's no legal requirement for winter tires in Alberta or Saskatchewan, but considering how early snow and ice tend to hit, most drivers don't wait.
Here are the long-term average dates for key cities:
- Edmonton: October 27
- Calgary: October 29
- Saskatoon: October 25
- Regina: November 2
Recent data shows that timing can vary, but not by much. Looking at The Weather Network's 14-day forecast, it appears Alberta is right on schedule, with daily highs hitting 7C or lower starting on October 27 in Edmonton and October 29 in Calgary.
Meanwhile, Saskatchewan is lagging behind slightly, with Saskatoon currently forecast to see that dip on October 28.
Bottom line: Prairie drivers will want to make their appointment soon, since the colder weather is just around the corner.
Manitoba & Northern Ontario
Like the Prairies, this part of the country gets cold fast — and it sticks. Neither province has winter tire laws in place, but drivers in these snowy regions are especially encouraged to make the switch due to more extreme conditions.
Here's when major cities usually hit consistent temps of 7C or colder:
- Winnipeg: October 30
- Thunder Bay: November 1
Recently in Winnipeg, the 7-for-7 date has come as early as October 9 (in 2018) and as late as November 18 (2015). Thunder Bay tends to follow closely, ranging from October 7 (2018) to November 20 (2024).
With frost and flurries sometimes arriving even before the temps dip that low, many drivers here prefer to change tires in early to mid-October just to be ready.
Southern Ontario
There's no law requiring winter tires in Ontario, but insurance discounts often apply if you install them by November 1 — so timing might matter for you even if the weather's still mild.
Here's when two major cities typically hit the 7-for-7 threshold:
- Toronto: November 23
- Ottawa: November 13
That said, it's not always that predictable. Toronto didn't reach that mark until December 26 in 2015, but it happened as early as November 6 in 2019.
Ottawa's window tends to be tighter — and earlier — hitting the threshold between October 25 and November 28 over the last 10 years. Drivers in the National Capital Region who often cross the border into Gatineau should also keep in mind that winter tires are legally mandated in Quebec for all drivers — including those from out of province — starting on December 1.
Quebec
Quebec is the only province in Canada where winter tires are legally required for all drivers — no matter what roads you're on. You must have them installed by December 1 latest, although you're likely to want them on well before then anyway.
Here's when major cities in the province typically hit that 7-degree benchmark:
- Montreal: November 10
- Quebec City: November 6
Montreal's 7-for-7 date has ranged in recent years from as early as October 24 (in both 2018 and 2016) to as late as November 28 (in 2015). Quebec City, which usually runs a little colder, has landed between October 21 (2018) and November 28 (2015) in the past decade.
Because of the winter tire law, garages can fill up fast across the province in November, so it's best not to wait until the last minute — especially with a fine of up to $300 if you miss the deadline.
Atlantic Canada
No province in Atlantic Canada mandates winter tires, but it's a near-universal practice thanks to snow, slush and icy roads that arrive quickly and unpredictably.
Here's when major cities in the region tend to hit that consistent 7-degree threshold:
- Halifax: November 29
- St. John's: November 16
The spread here can be wide — in Halifax, the 7-for-7 date has landed anywhere from November 9 to December 27 over the last decade. St. John's has seen everything from October 26 to December 13.
That said, while temps may not stay consistently low until later in the year here, the eastern provinces are notorious for getting giant dumps of snow in the middle of otherwise mild weather.
Because of that unpredictability, many drivers in Atlantic Canada switch by mid-November just to be safe — especially with surprise early snowfalls often arriving before the temperature really dips.