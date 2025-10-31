11 Ontario driving laws you might be breaking that carry fines up to $20K
Some of these could cost you way more than you think. 🚗
Think you know all the rules of driving in Ontario? You might want to think again.
Sure, most people know the basics (we hope) — stop at red lights, don't speed, wear your seatbelt. But Ontario driving laws go way beyond the obvious stuff, and some of the lesser-known rules come with fines that'll make your wallet hurt.
We're talking about everyday habits that tons of drivers have without realizing they're actually breaking the law or knowing how big the penalty is if they're caught.
Maybe you've got an air freshener hanging from your rearview mirror, or you let your car idle while you're waiting to pick up a friend. Perhaps you've honked at someone out of frustration or forgot to signal that lane change on the highway.
All of those seemingly minor things? They can land you a major ticket.
In fact, some of these violations carry fines that can reach up to $20,000 — so understanding Ontario highway driving rules and fines could save you from a seriously expensive surprise.
Here are 11 Ontario road laws you might be breaking without even knowing it.
Not slowing down for emergency vehicles
Most drivers know to pull over and let an approaching emergency vehicle with sirens go wailing by, but many don't realize the law also applies to stopped emergency vehicles.
Under Section 159 of the Highway Traffic Act, you must slow down and proceed with caution when passing any stopped emergency vehicle, tow truck or work vehicle that has flashing lights on. If you're on a multi-lane highway, you also have to move over into the farthest lane if it's safe to do so.
This applies whether the vehicle is responding to an emergency or simply parked on the shoulder — as long as the lights are flashing, you need to slow down and move over.
Breaking this rule can result in fines ranging from $400 to $2,000 for a first offence, with repeat offences carrying penalties up to $4,000 and even six months in jail.
Driving with a pet in your lap
While your dog might prefer riding up front with you, it's actually illegal in Ontario to let your pet ride on your lap while you drive.
Section 162 of the Highway Traffic Act prohibits "crowding the driver's seat." This means you can't have any person, stuff or pet positioned in a way that interferes with proper control of your car.
The minimum fine starts at $85, but it can go higher for subsequent offences or if the case goes to court. Officers can also issue demerit points in some situations.
If you want to avoid fines and penalties (as well as keep everyone in the car safe), keep your furry friend secured in the back, not on your lap where they could obstruct your view or interfere with the steering wheel and pedals.
Having too much clutter
You might not realize it, but that air freshener hanging from your rearview mirror or the pile of papers on your dashboard could land you a ticket.
Sections 73 and 74 of the Highway Traffic Act require drivers to maintain a clear view in all directions. You can't have signs, posters or objects on your windshield or windows that obstruct your view of the road.
This also applies to objects hung from your mirror or piled on your dashboard. Your windows must be in a condition that affords you a clear view to the front, sides and rear of your vehicle.
The minimum set fine for these violations starts at $85, but remember that's just the base amount — courts can impose higher penalties.
Tinting your windows
Window tinting might look sleek, but Ontario has strict rules about how dark your tint can be.
Section 73 of the Highway Traffic Act prohibits colour coatings on windows that obstruct the driver's view or substantially obscure the vehicle's interior.
The front side windows (driver and passenger) must allow more than 70% of light to pass through, while only the top 75mm (about 3 inches) of the windshield can have any after-market tinting. Your rear passenger windows can be as tinted as you want, though.
But here's what many drivers don't know: This law applies to you even if you bought a used car that came with illegal tint already installed. Some tinting companies even offer products that don't meet Ontario's legal standards, so don't assume just because someone sells it to you that it's allowed.
The base fine starts at $85, but the real cost comes when you're ordered to remove the tint. Professional tint removal can cost several hundred dollars on top of your ticket.
Tailgating
Look, we get it — sometimes drivers camp out in the left lane going 10 under the speed limit when they have no business being there. But tailgating is still illegal in Ontario, no matter how slow the car ahead is going.
Section 158 of the Highway Traffic Act requires drivers to maintain a "reasonable and prudent" following distance based on speed, traffic conditions and weather. There's no specific distance defined in the law — it's about what's reasonable for the situation. That means in heavy traffic, fast speeds or poor weather, you need to leave more space.
The minimum fine starts at $85, but tailgating can also result in much bigger fines depending on severity, and even demerit points on your licence — which can have additional financial implications on your insurance.
Many experts and driving schools recommend the three-second rule: Pick a fixed point on the road and make sure at least three seconds pass between when the car ahead passes it and when you do.
Making unnecessary noise
Revving your engine, squealing your tires or blasting music with excessive bass can all violate Ontario's noise laws.
Section 75 of the Highway Traffic Act prohibits drivers from making unnecessary noise with their vehicles. This includes certain modified exhausts, straight pipes, gutted mufflers and causing your tires to squeal.
Your vehicle must be equipped with a properly working muffler that prevents excessive noise. You also can't modify your exhaust system to bypass or defeat the muffler's purpose, or temper with the emissions control system.
For regular vehicles, emission violations carry fines from $300 to $1,000. But if you're driving a commercial vehicle and violate emission regulations, you could face fines ranging from $400 all the way up to $20,000.
Failing to signal
Not using your turn signal might seem like a minor oversight, but it's a ticketable offence in Ontario.
Section 142 of the Highway Traffic Act requires drivers to signal before turning, changing lanes or moving from a stopped or parked position. The signal must be "plainly visible" to other drivers who may be affected by your movement.
This is especially important on highways where lane changes happen frequently. Many drivers skip signalling when they think no one is around, but the law requires it regardless.
The minimum fine starts at $85, and you can also receive demerit points. In community safety zones, the minimum fine increases to $120 — and it can go up from there.
Obscuring your licence plates
According to the Highway Traffic Act, your licence plate needs to be completely visible and readable at all times, not just from dirt and snow.
Section 13 requires that your licence plates be kept clean and free from any obstruction. This includes decorative frames that cover any part of the plate, tinted covers and anything that prevents the plate from being accurately photographed by cameras.
Even if your plate cover is clear, it's illegal if it prevents speed cameras, red light cameras or electronic toll systems from reading your plate properly. The plate must be affixed so that the entire thing, including all numbers, is plainly visible.
Each violation under this section carries a minimum fine of $85.
Littering
Tossing trash out your car window isn't just uncool — it's illegal and can result in a fine.
Section 180 of the Highway Traffic Act makes it an offence to throw or deposit any litter on or near a highway. This includes items many people don't think twice about, like cigarette butts or apple cores.
Even though things like apple cores and banana peels are biodegradable, they're still considered litter under the law. The same goes for small items like gum, tissues or cigarette butts.
The minimum fine starts at $85, but set fines are just the starting point — courts can impose higher penalties, especially for repeat offenders.
Rage-honking
Here's one a lot of Ontario drivers seem not to know (or care about): Using your horn to express frustration or anger at other drivers is actually illegal in Ontario.
Section 75 of the Highway Traffic Act specifies that horns should only be sounded when "reasonably necessary" to notify pedestrians or others of your vehicle's approach. You can't use your horn to make unreasonable noise.
This means honking at someone who cut you off, or laying on your horn because the person in front of you hasn't noticed the light turned green, violates the law. According to the rules, your horn is a safety device meant to warn of danger, not a tool for expressing road rage.
The minimum fine for "unreasonable noise from a signalling device" starts at $85.
Idling
Letting your car idle for too long can result in a ticket in many Ontario cities.
Toronto's idling control by-law, for example, limits idling to just one minute total in any 60-minute period. Ottawa allows three minutes of idling in moderate temperatures (between 0 C and 27 C), although it extends that to 10 minutes when it's hotter or colder than that range.
Similar by-laws exist in Mississauga, Hamilton, London, Windsor, Kingston and other municipalities across the province. There are exceptions for emergency vehicles, electric vehicles, anyone stuck in traffic and certain other situations.
These laws apply whether you're waiting to pick up a friend, warming up your car in winter or keeping the AC on in summer while parked.
In Toronto, fines can reach up to $5,000 through the court system, with the highest fine handed out to date being $2,500. In Ottawa, penalties start at $500 and can reach up to $100,000 per day for repeated offences.
READ NEXT: 9 Ontario road rules that can fine you up to $2,500 — even if you're not in a car