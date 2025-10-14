Toronto is about to get speed cameras in 49 new spots, despite Ford's plans to ban them
Ford's ban might not come quick enough for drivers in these Toronto spots.
The City of Toronto is getting ready to move 49 of its automated speed cameras to new locations this fall, even as Premier Doug Ford pushes forward with a plan to ban them altogether across Ontario.
Toronto currently has 150 active speed cameras, after doubling its Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) in the spring. There are at least three cameras in each ward, many of which are mobile units that are rotated to new locations every three to six months.
The City already had plans to move 49 of these mobile units to new locations when Premier Doug Ford pledged to ban speed cameras across the province in late September. A City spokesperson told Narcity that Toronto is "monitoring the developments" but hasn't paused the rollout.
So as of right now, Toronto is still planning to rotate about a third of its speed cameras to brand-new spots across all corners of the city, including some busy stretches of Bloor, Bathurst, Don Mills and Queens Quay.
According to the City, the 49 cameras are expected to move to their new spots in late October or early November. Warning signs are already up at all the planned sites, and once they go live, those cameras will be ready to ticket anyone going over the limit.
Ford pledges to ban speed cameras
Back in late September, Premier Doug Ford announced that his government would introduce legislation this month to ban speed cameras in Ontario, calling them a "cash grab" by cities like Toronto.
The new bill would stop municipalities across the province from using ASE altogether once it receives royal assent.
Ford says the province will instead help fund other road safety features like speed bumps, better signage and curb extensions, especially around schools.
But for now, cities are still allowed to use ASE cameras, which are legal in school zones and community safety zones under current provincial rules.
For Toronto's part, when asked whether the City was putting its plans to relocate the cameras this fall on hold in light of Ford's announcement, a spokesperson wouldn't confirm any pause.
"We are monitoring the developments and will assess the impacts that the final legislation has on our program," the spokesperson told Narcity.
New planned speed cameras in Toronto
If you're wondering whether one of these new camera spots is near your regular route, here's the full list of all 49 planned camera locations for this fall, organized by area:
Toronto & East York:
- Lansdowne Ave., north of Seaforth Ave. (Parkdale–High Park)
- Annette St., near Laws St. (Parkdale–High Park)
- Concord Ave., north of College St. (Davenport)
- College St., near Sheridan Ave. (Davenport)
- Givins St., south of Argyle St. (Spadina–Fort York)
- Queens Quay W., east of Bathurst St. (Spadina–Fort York)
- Bloor St. E., east of Castle Frank Rd. (University–Rosedale)
- Manning Ave., south of Lennox St. (University–Rosedale)
- Mount Pleasant Rd., near Balliol St. (Toronto–St. Pauls)
- Bathurst St., near Helena Ave. (Toronto–St. Pauls)
- Sherbourne St., south of Wellesley St. E. (Toronto Centre)
- Parliament St., north of Oak St. (Toronto Centre)
- Lesmount Ave., south of Cosburn Ave. (Toronto–Danforth)
- Gerrard St. E., near De Grassi St. (Toronto–Danforth)
- Kingston Rd., near Malvern Ave. (Beaches–East York)
North York:
- Sheppard Ave. W., east of Wilson Heights Blvd. (York Centre)
- Stilecroft Dr., west of Sharpecroft Blvd. (York Centre)
- Glengrove Ave. W., west of Dalemount Ave. (Eglinton–Lawrence)
- Dufferin St., north of Hopewell Ave. (Eglinton–Lawrence)
- Park Lane Circle, near 60 Park Lane Circle (Don Valley West)
- Yonge St., near Wanless Ave. (Don Valley West)
- Don Mills Rd., north of Lawrence Ave. E. (Don Valley East)
- Brian Dr., south of Van Horne Ave. (Don Valley North)
- Bayview Ave., south of Newton Dr. (Don Valley North)
- Sheppard Ave. W., near Senlac Rd. (Willowdale)
- Church Ave., east of Doris Ave. (Willowdale)
Etobicoke:
- Kingsview Blvd., west of York Rd. (Etobicoke North)
- Kipling Ave., south of Annabelle Dr. (Etobicoke North)
- Burnhamthorpe Rd., west of Echo Valley Rd. (Etobicoke Centre)
- Renforth Dr., north of Tabard Gate (Etobicoke Centre)
- Mimico Ave., west of Station Rd. (Etobicoke–Lakeshore)
- Lake Shore Blvd. W., west of Thirty Fifth St. (Etobicoke–Lakeshore)
- Pritchard Ave., near Batavia Ave. (York South–Weston)
- Gary Dr., near Deerhurst Ave. (York South–Weston)
- Weston Rd., south of Burgundy Court (Humber River–Black Creek)
- Ardwick Blvd., north of Peterson Dr. (Humber River–Black Creek)
Scarborough:
- Kennedy Rd., north of Kenmark Blvd. (Scarborough Southwest)
- Kingston Rd., near 2685 Kingston Rd. (Scarborough Southwest)
- Bellamy Rd. S., north of Kingston Rd. (Scarborough Southwest)
- Birchmount Rd., south of Ellendale Dr. (Scarborough Centre)
- Midland Ave., north of Wolfe Ave. (Scarborough Centre)
- Warden Ave., south of Glen Springs Dr. (Scarborough–Agincourt)
- Glendower Circuit, near Nearwood Gate (Scarborough–Agincourt)
- Brimley Rd., north of Pitfield Rd. (Scarborough North)
- Berner Trail, near Hatchet Place (Scarborough North)
- Guildwood Pkwy., west of Chancery Lane (Scarborough–Guildwood)
- Lawrence Ave. E., east of Andover Cres. (Scarborough–Guildwood)
- Dean Park Rd., east of Sudbury Hill Dr. (Scarborough–Rouge Park)
- Durnford Rd., north of Rylander Blvd. (Scarborough–Rouge Park)
Each of these spots should already have advance signage letting drivers know what's coming. Once installed, cameras will start issuing tickets — with fines that can reach up to $720, or even a court summons, depending on how fast you're going.
The City says locations are chosen based on data like speeding trends, past collisions and how close they are to schools. And until Ford's proposed ban officially becomes law, Toronto's ASE program is still business as usual.
If you've got one of these addresses on your daily route, you might want to ease up on the gas — because those cameras aren't going anywhere just yet.