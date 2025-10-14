Toronto is about to get speed cameras in 49 new spots, despite Ford's plans to ban them

Avery Friedlander (she/her) is the Senior Copy Editor at Narcity and MTL Blog, specializing in service journalism and making complicated topics feel simple and digestible. A true copy editor and fact checker at heart — armed with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University) — Avery loves doing deep dives into complex subjects and scouring the internet to round up all the important details so you don’t have to. From decoding government benefits and tax tips to letting you know what’s open on holidays, she’s all about giving readers practical info they can actually use. When she’s not simplifying the fine print or grammar-policing, you can find her uncovering the best local adventures in and around her hometown of Ottawa.