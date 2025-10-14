Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

The festive CPKC Holiday Train is travelling through Ontario and these are all stops

Train cars are decorated with holiday lights! 🎄

cpkc holiday train lit up at night on snow covered tracks in canada

CPKC Holiday Train in Canada.

David Carey | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

The CPKC Holiday Train is travelling across Canada this holiday season.

There are stops in Ontario, so here's what you need to know about when and where you can see the festive lights and musical performances.

In 2025, the CPKC Holiday Train will visit cities, towns and communities in Canada and the U.S. during November and December.

There are actually two trains — one that only travels through Canada and one that travels through Canada and the U.S. — so even more communities can experience the festivities.

It's also meant to raise food, money and awareness for local food pantry organizations and food banks.

All of the Holiday Train events are free, but you're being asked to bring a food or monetary donation for your local food bank if you can.

Since the CPKC Holiday Train is stopping at almost 200 locations this year, events will take place at night and during the day.

Even when the train is travelling during the day, the festive lights will stay on across the CPKC track network in Canada.

If you've never seen the Holiday Train, it pulls into the stop with the lights on and the door on one of the train cars is lowered.

Then, musicians play holiday songs and some of their original songs.

After the final song, the boxcar door closes, and the train pulls out of the stop to travel to the next destination.

The CPKC Holiday Train route for 2025 includes 39 stops in Ontario!

Here are the stops on November 20:

  • Milton — 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Glen Eden Ski & Snowboard Centre
  • Hamilton — 8 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. at West Kinnear Yard

Here are the stops on November 21:

  • Cambridge/Galt — 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at 10 Malcolm Street
  • Ayer — 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Inglis Street & Willison Street
  • Woodstock — 6:50 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. at 199 Winniett Street
  • London — 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Richmond Street & Piccadilly Street

Here are the stops on November 22:

  • Chatham — 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at Holiday Inn & Convention Center
  • Windsor — 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Erie Street West & Janette Avenue

Here are the stops on November 28:

  • Finch — 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. at James Street between William Street & George Street
  • Merrickville — 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the south side of Broadway Street railroad crossing near By Street
  • Smith Falls — 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 63 Victoria Avenue
  • Perth — 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Wilson Street Railway Crossing

Here are the stops on November 29:

  • Belleville — 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. across from East Bayshore Park on Keegan Parkway
  • Trenton — 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at RCAF Road Railway Crossing
  • Cobourg — 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at 232 Spencer Street East (behind the Columbus Community Centre)
  • Bowmanville — 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Scugog Road & Wellington Street
  • Oshawa — 3:15 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at 680 Laval Drive
  • Toronto — 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 750 Runnymede Road

Here are the stops on November 30:

  • Vaughan — 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Nashville Road
  • Springwater (Midhurst) — 12:30 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. at Anne Street North & Wenden Court
  • MacTier — 3 p.m. to 3:20 p.m. at CPKC Station
  • Parry Sound — 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Festival Station on 1 Avenue Road
  • Shawanaga — 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Village Road
  • Ruter — 7:10 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. at Rutter Train Station
  • Sudbury — 9:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. at VIA Train Station on Elgin Street

Here are the stops on December 1:

  • Cartier — 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at 3 Spencer Avenue
  • Chapleau — 4:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at 50 Dufferin Street
  • White River — 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 102 Winnipeg Street

Here are the stops on December 2:

  • Mobert — 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg Band Office
  • Heron Bay — 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at ESSO Building
  • Marathon — 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Curling Club on Stevens Avenue
  • Schreiber — 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at North Shore Harvest Food Cupboard Building
  • Nipigon — 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at 60 Front Street
  • Thunder Bay — 8:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at 440 Syndicate Avenue

Here are the stops on December 3:

  • Ignace — 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at CPKC Train Station
  • Dryden — 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Queen Street & Earl Avenue
  • Vermillion Bay — 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Bay Street Railway Crossing
  • Kenora — 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. at the Wholesale store on 8th Avenue South
  • Ingolf — 5:05 p.m. to 5:35 p.m. at Mile 31.3

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

CanadaThings To Do

Explore this list   👀

    • Lisa Belmonte

      Senior Writer

      Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

