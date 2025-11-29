Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Canada's 'most beautiful village' is in Ontario and it's like a little European Christmas town

Cue 'The Holiday' soundtrack.

A person standing on a snowy street. Right: A Santa Claus parade.

A small town in Ontario.

@legallyhaills | Instagraml, Christmas in Merrickville | Facebook
Lead Writer, Travel

You don't have to leave the province to discover Canada's most beautiful village. This enchanting Ontario town is renowned for its picturesque streets and old-world vibes, and it's even more magical during the holiday season.

Boasting quaint stone shops, twinkling streets, and cozy eateries, this town will have you feeling like you've stepped into a little European Christmas village.

Merrickville is a picturesque small town located about an hour from Ottawa along the Rideau Canal. It's known as the "Jewel of the Rideau" and was dubbed "Canada's Most Beautiful Village" by Communities in Bloom in 1998.

During the holiday season, Merrickville transforms into a twinkly dreamland that's straight off the front of a Christmas card.

You can wander along snow-dusted streets, soaking up the Christmas cheer and popping in and out of cozy boutiques.

On December 6, the annual Christmas in Merrickville event is taking place. The event features a range of festive activities, including breakfast with Satna, a craft market, outdoor games, and more.

You can even enjoy visits with reindeer and horse-drawn wagon rides around the enchanting scenery.

In the evening, you can head to the tree lighting ceremony and watch the town glow with holiday magic.

While you're in town, you'll find plenty of charming spots to cross a few names off your holiday list. Whether you're picking up sea-salt caramels from Pickle & Myrrh, stocking up on handcrafted candles at Wick Witch Apothecary, or grabbing gifts from the Knock Knock Shoppe, you'll have no trouble finding the perfect presents.

With European vibes and cozy small-town charm, Merrickville is a magical spot to visit during the Christmas season.

Christmas in Merrickville

Price: Free

When: December 6, 2025

Address: Downtown Merrickville

Christmas in Merrickville Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

