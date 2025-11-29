Canada's 'most beautiful village' is in Ontario and it's like a little European Christmas town
Cue 'The Holiday' soundtrack.
You don't have to leave the province to discover Canada's most beautiful village. This enchanting Ontario town is renowned for its picturesque streets and old-world vibes, and it's even more magical during the holiday season.
Boasting quaint stone shops, twinkling streets, and cozy eateries, this town will have you feeling like you've stepped into a little European Christmas village.
Merrickville is a picturesque small town located about an hour from Ottawa along the Rideau Canal. It's known as the "Jewel of the Rideau" and was dubbed "Canada's Most Beautiful Village" by Communities in Bloom in 1998.
During the holiday season, Merrickville transforms into a twinkly dreamland that's straight off the front of a Christmas card.
You can wander along snow-dusted streets, soaking up the Christmas cheer and popping in and out of cozy boutiques.
On December 6, the annual Christmas in Merrickville event is taking place. The event features a range of festive activities, including breakfast with Satna, a craft market, outdoor games, and more.
You can even enjoy visits with reindeer and horse-drawn wagon rides around the enchanting scenery.
In the evening, you can head to the tree lighting ceremony and watch the town glow with holiday magic.
While you're in town, you'll find plenty of charming spots to cross a few names off your holiday list. Whether you're picking up sea-salt caramels from Pickle & Myrrh, stocking up on handcrafted candles at Wick Witch Apothecary, or grabbing gifts from the Knock Knock Shoppe, you'll have no trouble finding the perfect presents.
With European vibes and cozy small-town charm, Merrickville is a magical spot to visit during the Christmas season.
Christmas in Merrickville
Price: Free
When: December 6, 2025
Address: Downtown Merrickville
