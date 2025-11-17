Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Ontario has a New France-style Christmas village with a twinkly market and old-world vibes

You'll feel like you've stepped into another era.

A Christmas market in the snow.

A Christmas market in Ontario.

Village Noël
Lead Writer, Travel

This Ontario Christmas village will transport you back in time. Featuring a dazzling market, specialty treats, and old-world charm, it brings the spirit of 17th-century New France to life with cozy firepits, costumed characters, and twinkling lights that make you feel like you've stepped into a holiday postcard.

You can wander along snow-dusted streets, visit glowing chalets, and more at this enchanting spot.

Village Noël Temiskaming is returning to the New Liskeard Fairgrounds from November 20 to 22, 2025. Inspired by 17th-century New France, the event transforms the town into a snowy holiday village, complete with festive activities, cozy eats, and old-fashioned cheer.

The annual event features old-world scenery that will have you feeling like you've travelled back in time.

According to the website, the event aims to capture "the magical atmosphere of New France through a unique Christmas market," and you can stroll past rustic vendor cabins, watch live demonstrations, and soak in the festive historic ambiance.

The market features items such as crystals, artwork, canadles, and more, and you can find all sorts of unique gifts for everyone on your Christmas list.

You can also enjoy food trucks serving up BeaverTails, popcorn, and more.

The event includes attractions such as fireworks, visits with Santa, log sawing and games.

If you're looking for more unique Christmas markets in Ontario, you can head to Niemi's Farm for a Scandinavian experience that will whisk you away to Finland.

Village Noël Temiskaming

Price: Free admission

When: November 20 to 22, 2025

Address: May St. S., Temiskaming Shores, ON

Village Noël Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

