Ontario has a New France-style Christmas village with a twinkly market and old-world vibes
You'll feel like you've stepped into another era.
This Ontario Christmas village will transport you back in time. Featuring a dazzling market, specialty treats, and old-world charm, it brings the spirit of 17th-century New France to life with cozy firepits, costumed characters, and twinkling lights that make you feel like you've stepped into a holiday postcard.
You can wander along snow-dusted streets, visit glowing chalets, and more at this enchanting spot.
Village Noël Temiskaming is returning to the New Liskeard Fairgrounds from November 20 to 22, 2025. Inspired by 17th-century New France, the event transforms the town into a snowy holiday village, complete with festive activities, cozy eats, and old-fashioned cheer.
The annual event features old-world scenery that will have you feeling like you've travelled back in time.
According to the website, the event aims to capture "the magical atmosphere of New France through a unique Christmas market," and you can stroll past rustic vendor cabins, watch live demonstrations, and soak in the festive historic ambiance.
The market features items such as crystals, artwork, canadles, and more, and you can find all sorts of unique gifts for everyone on your Christmas list.
You can also enjoy food trucks serving up BeaverTails, popcorn, and more.
The event includes attractions such as fireworks, visits with Santa, log sawing and games.
If you're looking for more unique Christmas markets in Ontario, you can head to Niemi's Farm for a Scandinavian experience that will whisk you away to Finland.
Village Noël Temiskaming
Price: Free admission
When: November 20 to 22, 2025
Address: May St. S., Temiskaming Shores, ON
