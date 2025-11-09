Ontario's largest Scandinavian Christmas market has twinkly train rides and Finland vibes
It's only 1 hour from Toronto.
You don't have to hop on a plane to enjoy some Scandinavian-style holiday magic. This enchanting Christmas market near Toronto will sweep you away to Finland, and it's reopening soon.
You can wander past twinkly huts brimming with authentic treats, cozy up by bonfires, indulge in the flavours of Finland and ride a glowing train through a festive wonderland.
Niemi Family Farm, located in Mount Albert, is a magical spot to visit this Christmas season. Located about an hour away from Toronto, the destination will have you feeling like you've stepped into the North Pole.
The farm is bringing back its magical Christmas market on Fridays and Saturdays from November 14 to December 20, 2025.
According to the Instagram page, it's the "biggest" Scandinavian Christmas market in Ontario, and is home to over 50 vendors selling festive items and treats.
The market includes Scandinavian gift shops, warm food and beverages, cafes, Christmas trees, and more.
You'll also want to visit the Finnish Bakery, where you can dig into authentic pastries and other delicacies.
In addition to the Scandinavian Christmas market, the farm has a whimsical Gnomeville offering even more holiday magic.
The area features a meet-and-greet with Santa, cookie decorating, glittering pathways of light, photo opportunities, a magical forest, and more.
One of the highlights is the glowing Christmas train, which takes you through a winter wonderland and offers endless cheer.
For an extra touch of coziness, you can book a private bonfire with gooey s'mores.
The Christmas market is free to visit, and admission to Gnomeland starts at $19.99.
If you're looking for an enchanting Scaninaivnan experience without going too far from home, this Christmas market is worth a road trip.
Next: This Ontario small town with quaint streets and riverside charm is the 'prettiest' in Canada
Niemi Christmas Market
Price: $19.99 + per person
When: Fridays and Saturdays from November 14 to December 20, 2025
Address: 18463 ON-48, Mount Albert, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.