This Ontario small town with quaint streets and riverside charm is the 'prettiest' in Canada
It looks like it belongs in a storybook.
You don't have to go far to discover one of Canada's most beautiful small towns. This enchanting village with cozy shops and riverside charm is one of the prettiest in the country, and it's just a short road trip from Toronto.
Brimming with quaint boutiques, warm bakeries, and old-world architecture, this town will have you feeling like you've stepped into a fairy tale.
It's just over an hour away from Toronto, making it an idyllic spot for a day trip or weekend escape.
On Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share the prettiest towns in Canada, and this Ontario gem was one of the spots mentioned.
St. Jacobs Village is a beautiful community nestled along the banks of the Conestoga River.
The town dates back to the 1800s and has a strong German influence, which is reflected throughout the heritage shops and buildings.
According to the website, "the Village of St. Jacobs is filled with authentic sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and incredible one-of-a-kind shopping, that are sure to re-inspire the soul."
You can spend an afternoon strolling along the quaint streets, popping into the shops and enjoying treats at the local eateries.
You don't want to miss a stop at Hamel Brooms. Established in 1908, it's said to be the last remaining corn broom manufacturer in Canada. You can watch the broom-making process right in the shop and explore a variety of other treasures, including stained glass pieces and charming home decor.
Another cozy spot to visit is the Stone Crock Bakery, known for its fresh baked goods — including what's been called the "nation's best butter tarts" and its "famous" Dutch apple pie.
The town is also home to attractions such as the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse and the St. Jacobs Art Walk, where you'll find creative installations and unique sights throughout the village.
It's also worth checking out the St. Jacobs Farmers' Market, the largest year-round market of its kind in Canada. Just minutes from downtown, it features three bustling buildings and an outdoor area filled with local food, artisan goods, and unique finds.
The Village hosts community events throughout the year, including a magical Christmas event called St. Jacobs Sparkles, which takes place in November.
The town will be illuminated with thousands of twinkling lights, making it look like something off a holiday card.
If you're looking to explore beyond the village, there's plenty to do nearby.
The Mill Race Trail, a scenic riverside path connecting St. Jacobs to Waterloo, is a local favourite for walking and cycling, offering peaceful views of the Conestoga River and passing historic sites.
You can also visit the nearby village of Elmira, just a 10-minute drive away, which is home to the famous Elmira Maple Syrup Festival — one of the largest of its kind in the world.
For a relaxing afternoon, head to Block Three Brewing, a local craft brewery where you can sample small-batch beers brewed right in St. Jacobs.
During the winter months, the area transforms into a cozy wonderland, with horse-drawn sleigh rides, Christmas markets, and charming snow-dusted streets that make it feel like you've stepped inside a Hallmark movie.
With old-world charm and postcard-worthy views, it's no surprise readers say St. Jacobs Village is one of Canada's prettiest small towns.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.