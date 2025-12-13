This Ontario village is a real-life Christmas movie set with glittery lights and train rides
It's like stepping into a Hallmark film.
If you've ever dreamed of starring in a Christmas movie, you'll want to plan a trip to this enchanting Ontario village. Tucked away amid snowy trees, the hidden gem is a real-life holiday movie set and offers endless festive fun.
The village is located a road trip away from Toronto and is especially magical during the Christmas season, when the snow-covered pathways and dazzling decor make it look like a scene from the North Pole.
Santa's Village is a holiday-themed amusement park in Bracebridge, about 2.5 hours from Toronto.
The 60-acre attraction is so magical that it even served as the backdrop for Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas in 2019, starring Josh Whitehouse and Vanessa Hudgens.
This month, the park is hosting the Muskoka Christmas event, complete with over 1 million twinkling lights, cozy cups of cocoa, sparkling displays, and more.
You can ride the Candy Cane Express train through the snow-covered Christmas wonderland, hop on Santa's carousel, and more.
You can also enjoy treats like gingerbread cookies and gourmet fudge, as well as meals like burgers and sandwiches.
The nearby town of Bracebridge is also worth exploring during the holiday season and has served as a backdrop for holiday movies as well.
According to IMDb, festive films including Christmas at Grand Valley and A Christmas Village have been shot there.
The quaint town boasts twinkling streets lined with cozy cafes and cute local shops, as well as a majestic cascade.
If you're looking for some real-life holiday movie magic, Santa's Village is worth a road trip.
Santa's Village
Price: $46.95 + per person
When: Until December 28, 2025
Address: 1624 Golden Beach Rd., Bracebridge, ON
