The best food cities in the world were ranked and only one Canadian spot is in the top 100

This city's food has an average rating of 4.44 out of 5 stars! 🍽️

montreal skyline at sunset

Montreal skyline.

Marc-Olivier Jodoin | Unsplash
Senior Writer

A new ranking of the best food cities in the world for 2025/26 is out.

Only one Canadian city made the top 100, and it's because of a few "must-try" foods.

TasteAtlas, an encyclopedia of authentic restaurants and traditional food and drinks, recently announced the winners of the World Food Awards.

That includes the 100 Best Food Cities in the World ranking for 2025/26.

It's based on 590,228 ratings for 18,912 foods in 18,828 cities that are part of the TasteAtlas database.

"These 100 cities stand out with the highest average ratings for the regional and national dishes most commonly served there," TasteAtlas said.

Here are the top 10 best food cities in the world according to this ranking:

  1. Naples, Italy
  2. Milan, Italy
  3. Bologna, Italy
  4. Florence, Italy
  5. Mumbai, India
  6. Genoa, Italy
  7. Paris, France
  8. Vienna, Austria
  9. Rome, Italy
  10. Lima, Peru

There is only one Canadian spot in the top 100 of this Best Food Cities in the World ranking: Montreal.

Montreal is 58th overall with an average of 4.44 out of 5 stars, which is based on ratings for the regional and national dishes that are served most often in the city.

The "must-try" foods in Montreal are poutine (4.2 out of 5), Montreal hot dogs (3.6 out of 5), Montreal smoked meat (4.4 out of 5), sugar pie (4.1 out of 5), and Montreal-style bagels (4.2 out of 5).

TasteAtlas also revealed that the city's "iconic traditional restaurants" are Fairmount Bagel, St-Viateur Bagel Shop, Ma Poule Mouillée, Schwartz's, and Casse-Croute La Banquise.

Since the city is right in the middle of the ranking, that means Montreal beat quite a few international locations.

Montreal is a better food city than Washington, Bangkok, Porto, Seoul, Sorrento, Seville, Amsterdam, Berlin, Sapporo, London, Charleston, and many other spots, according to TasteAtlas ratings.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

