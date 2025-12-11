The best food cities in the world were ranked and only one Canadian spot is in the top 100
This city's food has an average rating of 4.44 out of 5 stars! 🍽️
A new ranking of the best food cities in the world for 2025/26 is out.
Only one Canadian city made the top 100, and it's because of a few "must-try" foods.
TasteAtlas, an encyclopedia of authentic restaurants and traditional food and drinks, recently announced the winners of the World Food Awards.
That includes the 100 Best Food Cities in the World ranking for 2025/26.
It's based on 590,228 ratings for 18,912 foods in 18,828 cities that are part of the TasteAtlas database.
"These 100 cities stand out with the highest average ratings for the regional and national dishes most commonly served there," TasteAtlas said.
Here are the top 10 best food cities in the world according to this ranking:
- Naples, Italy
- Milan, Italy
- Bologna, Italy
- Florence, Italy
- Mumbai, India
- Genoa, Italy
- Paris, France
- Vienna, Austria
- Rome, Italy
- Lima, Peru
There is only one Canadian spot in the top 100 of this Best Food Cities in the World ranking: Montreal.
Montreal is 58th overall with an average of 4.44 out of 5 stars, which is based on ratings for the regional and national dishes that are served most often in the city.
The "must-try" foods in Montreal are poutine (4.2 out of 5), Montreal hot dogs (3.6 out of 5), Montreal smoked meat (4.4 out of 5), sugar pie (4.1 out of 5), and Montreal-style bagels (4.2 out of 5).
TasteAtlas also revealed that the city's "iconic traditional restaurants" are Fairmount Bagel, St-Viateur Bagel Shop, Ma Poule Mouillée, Schwartz's, and Casse-Croute La Banquise.
Since the city is right in the middle of the ranking, that means Montreal beat quite a few international locations.
Montreal is a better food city than Washington, Bangkok, Porto, Seoul, Sorrento, Seville, Amsterdam, Berlin, Sapporo, London, Charleston, and many other spots, according to TasteAtlas ratings.
READ NEXT: The world's friendliest cities were ranked and only one Canadian spot made the list
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.