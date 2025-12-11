You could get $200 from this new government benefit in December — Here's how to apply
New approvals could come with back pay worth up to $1,200!
Thousands of Canadians are now receiving a new monthly government payment from Service Canada, and if you're eligible but haven't signed up yet, you still have time to access this financial support before the year ends.
This Canada Disability Benefit was designed specifically for working-age adults living with a disability in Canada who face additional costs in their daily lives.
The program provides monthly deposits to help cover these extra expenses, and applications remain open to anyone who meets the requirements.
The Canada Disability Benefit December payment arrives next week for those already enrolled, but new applicants can still submit their information and potentially receive back pay going all the way back to July.
READ ALSO: Canada is increasing a bunch of benefits soon — Here's how much more you can get in 2026
Whether you're already receiving CDB deposits or just learning about this new benefit payment, here's what you need to know about eligibility, application steps and when money arrives from Service Canada.
What is the Canada Disability Benefit?
The Canada Disability Benefit delivers monthly financial assistance to working-age disabled adults across Canada. The program targets those aged 18 to 64 who hold Disability Tax Credit approval and earn lower incomes.
The Trudeau government first introduced this concept back in 2020, and after years of development and consultation with disability advocates, the benefit finally launched for Canadians in summer 2025.
Payments began flowing in July through Service Canada, which handles everything from processing applications to distributing monthly deposits. Since you can apply any time you're eligible, some recipients may be receiving their very first payment in December, while others have received several months of deposits already.
When will the new Canada Disability Benefit begin?
The Canada Disability Benefit started accepting applications on June 20, 2025. The first wave of payments went out July 17 to everyone whose application was approved by the end of June.
But missing that initial window doesn't mean you've lost out! Applications are still being accepted, and you can receive back payments covering your eligibility for up to two years. This means you technically have until June 2027 to apply without forfeiting any funds you were entitled to.
Most applications get reviewed within 28 days, according to Service Canada. If you apply through a legal representative, processing may take up to 49 days.
Once approved, deposits arrive monthly. However, if your annual benefit total comes to $240 or less, Service Canada consolidates everything into a single payment during your first eligible month rather than sending small monthly amounts throughout the year.
Canada Disability Benefit eligibility
The CDB has a few criteria that applicants must satisfy to receive payments.
First, you need to be between 18 and 64 years old and considered a Canadian resident for tax purposes. You must also be either a Canadian citizen, a permanent resident, a protected person, a temporary resident who has lived here at least 18 months, or someone registered under the Indian Act.
You're also required to have filed your 2024 federal income tax return, regardless of whether you had any income to report.
Finally, the most critical requirement is having current approval for the Disability Tax Credit (DTC) before submitting your application.
The federal budget released last month included a commitment to provide eligible Canadians with disabilities a one-time $150 payment to offset the cost of obtaining a DTC certificate. If this proposal passes, these supplementary payments would likely be distributed sometime in 2026.
How much is the Canada Disability Benefit?
The CDB offers a maximum of $2,400 annually, which translates to $200 a month. This amount is indexed to inflation, so it's set to rise in July 2026.
Your actual payment amount depends on your income. The program calculates your benefit based on earnings, relationship status and how much household income comes from employment (more on this in the next section).
For every dollar of household income you make above the threshold, your annual benefit decreases by 20 cents. If both you and your partner qualify, the reduction is 10 cents per dollar instead.
New approvals may include retroactive deposits. If you qualified back in July but only recently received approval, your December payment could include back pay for all the months you missed — potentially totalling up to $1,200 if you're owed five previous months plus the current one.
Canada Disability Benefit income threshold
The amount you receive from the Canada Disability Benefit varies based on household income, relationship status and whether both partners are eligible.
The program includes a "working income exemption" that protects part of your employment earnings, self-employment income or taxable scholarships from counting toward your income limit. Single applicants can exclude up to $10,000, while couples can exempt up to $14,000.
Here's how the CDB income thresholds work:
- Single individuals: The full benefit is available if your adjusted net income is $23,000 or below. With at least $10,000 in working income, you can earn up to $33,000 before your benefit starts reducing. Benefits disappear completely at $45,000.
- Couples (where only one partner qualifies): You can get the maximum payment as long as your combined household income stays at or below $32,500. If you have at least $14,000 in working income, that threshold increases to $46,500. The benefit phases out entirely at $58,500 in household income.
- Couples (where both partners qualify): Each person receives the full amount when combined income is $32,500 or less. With $14,000 or more in combined working income, you can earn up to $46,500 before reductions start. Benefits end completely at $70,500.
How to apply for the Canada Disability Benefit
There are a few different ways to apply for the Canada Disability Benefit. If you received an invitation letter from Service Canada this past summer, you can apply online using the 6-digit access code from that letter through the Service Canada portal.
You'll need your Social Insurance Number (SIN) and documents confirming your legal status in Canada. While including your banking information for direct deposit is optional, it's highly recommended since it gets you your payments faster.
No invitation letter? You can still submit an application if you think you might be eligible. You'll need to have your SIN, current address and proof of Canadian status handy. Adding your 2024 income (found on line 23600 of your notice of assessment) and banking details helps speed things along too.
When you're ready to apply, you can submit your application online, by phone or in person at a Service Canada office. Mail applications are also possible, but other methods will process your application significantly faster. Service Canada consistently notes that online applications receive the fastest processing times.
Canada Disability Benefit calculator
Service Canada provides an online calculator to estimate your potential Canada Disability Benefit amount if you're curious about what you might receive.
The Canada Disability Benefit Estimator asks for basic details like your income level and relationship status. While it won't confirm eligibility, the tool gives you an approximate monthly payment amount if you qualify.
For the most accurate estimate, use the figures from your most recent notice of assessment, which you can find in your CRA My Account online.
Is the Canada Disability Benefit taxable?
Currently, the Canada Disability Benefit is classified as social assistance under the Income Tax Act. That means you won't pay tax on it, but it does get included in your net income calculation. This inclusion can impact other income-tested benefits you receive, such as the Canada Child Benefit or GST/HST Credit.
The federal budget released earlier this month reaffirms the government's commitment to changing this by exempting the Canada Disability Benefit from being counted as income under the Income Tax Act. This change would protect your other benefits from being reduced. Several provinces have indicated they'll make similar changes.
These legislative changes haven't taken effect yet. As of right now, according to Service Canada, you won't owe taxes on your CDB payments, but you'll receive a tax slip for them in February.
Canada Disability Benefit payment dates
Once your application receives approval, Canada Disability Benefit payments begin the following month. Deposits arrive on the third Thursday of each month.
The next payment is scheduled for Thursday, December 18.
Following that, here are the payment dates for the remainder of the 2025-26 benefit year:
- January 15, 2026
- February 19, 2026
- March 19, 2026
- April 16, 2026
- May 21, 2026
- June 18, 2026
Remember — if your total eligibility for the entire benefit year is $240 or less, you won't receive monthly payments. Instead, Service Canada sends everything as one lump sum on the first scheduled payment date after your approval. This one-time deposit covers you through the end of the current benefit year, which concludes in June.More about federal benefit payment dates
READ NEXT: Canadians can get these 6 government benefits in December 2025 and some are going out early
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.