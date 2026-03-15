Readers say his dreamy park with silky beaches is the best place they've visited in Ontario
It's a magical spot to spend a day.
If you're looking for some travel inspo, this hidden gem deserves a spot on your itinerary.
With stretches of golden sand, clear turquoise waters, and forests that feel like wandering through a jungle, it's a magical spot for a warm-weather escape, and readers say it's the best place they've visited in the province.
You can spend your days swimming in pristine waters, strolling along soft beaches, hiking scenic trails, and venturing to the edge of Canada for an unforgettable experience.
In a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share the best destination they've ever visited in Ontario, and this stunning park was one of the places mentioned.
Nestled along the shores of Lake Erie in Essex County, Point Pelee National Park makes for a scenic getaway about three and a half hours from Toronto.
Visit Windsor Essex describes it as "a tiny sanctuary" featuring a "jungle-like forest" and soft, sandy beaches.
The park is the southernmost point of mainland Canada, and you can reach its tip on the one-kilometre Tip Trail, which takes about 30 minutes to hike.
For even more stunning views, the Marsh Boardwalk offers views from an observation tower and telescope, while the Tilden Woods Trail winds through a vibrant swamp forest and open savannah.
The DeLaurier Homestead & Trail offers a journey through 10,000 years of human history at Point Pelee, from the First Peoples to generations of homesteaders, farmers, fishermen, and cottagers.
Beyond its historic trails, the park also features Essex County's longest continuous natural beach, boasting 20 kilometres of soft sand along the peninsula's west and east shores.
Northwest Beach and West Beach are two of the park's most visited areas, complete with bathrooms, change rooms, and picnic spots. Note that swimming isn't allowed at the Tip.
For those seeking a bit more adventure, Point Pelee also offers canoeing, cycling, and even stargazing under its expansive night skies.
One of the park's biggest draws, especially for nature enthusiasts, is its world‑class wildlife watching. Point Pelee is internationally recognized as a top destination for birding, with more than 390 migratory bird species recorded as they funnel through the peninsula during spring and fall.
The unique location, jutting into Lake Erie, makes it one of the first stopping points for tired migratory songbirds heading north in May and a key resting spot on their southward journey in autumn.
In addition to birds, the park hosts spectacular Monarch butterfly migrations each late summer and early fall. For days at a time, thousands of butterflies cluster in the trees before continuing their journey to Mexico, a phenomenon that draws visitors from across Ontario and beyond.
Point Pelee also offers immersive visitor experiences at its Visitor Centre, where displays and exhibits bring the park's ecosystems and seasonal migrations to life.
In winter, visitors can enjoy snowy adventures such as snowshoeing, crisp hikes, and cross-country skiing.
Keep in mind that trails aren't maintained during the colder months, so it's wise to check the park's winter safety page before heading out.
With its striking beaches, scenic trails, and breathtaking night skies, it's no surprise readers say Point Pelee National Park is the best spot they've been to in the province.
Point Pelee National Park
Price: $10 per adult, free with the Canada Strong Pass from June 19 to September 7, 2026
Address: 1118 Point Pelee Dr, Leamington, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.