Ontario is home to Canada's largest freshwater swimming pool and it's reopening soon

Grab your goggles!

A quarry with a water trampoline and slide.

A quarry in Ontario.

Tripadvisor
Lead Writer, Travel

Get your goggles ready! Ontario is home to Canada's largest outdoor freshwater swimming pool, and it's a dreamy spot to soak up some sun this summer.

The destination offers rocky cliffs, shining waters, and even a waterpark where you can enjoy the warm weather to the fullest.

St. Marys Quarry is a summer gem located in the charming town of St. Marys.

The former limestone quarry, which was converted into a swimming area in the 1940s, is officially reopening for the season on June 26, 2026.

You can enjoy cliff-jumping, a water trampoline, a slide, a canteen, picnic areas, and more.

The quarry is also home to Super Splash Waterpark, an inflatable attraction featuring unique obstacles and experiences such as the 14-foot-tall Ice Tower and the 12-foot-tall slide.

The waterpark, which also opens on June 26, allows you to "splash, climb, jump, swing, bounce, and slide."

Super Splash is not included with general admission, so you'll need to purchase a separate pass to visit the attraction.

Once you've enjoyed some time at the quarry, you can explore the quaint town of St. Marys, where you'll find local shops, cute cafes, eateries, and more.

The village is known as "The Stonetown" for its unique limestone buildings made from local stone, and it feels like a little slice of Europe right here in Ontario.

Admission for both the quarry and Super Splash Waterpark can be booked online.

If you're looking for something fun to do this summer, it might be worth the road trip to Canada's largest outdoor freshwater swimming pool.

St. Marys Quarry

Price: $7.50 per person

When: Reopening June 26, 2026

Address: 425 Water St. S., St. Marys, ON

Town of St. Marys Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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