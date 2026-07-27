15 Kirkland Signature items that I always buy because they're that good (and affordable)
Ditch the brands and save money!
Since getting a Costco membership, it's honestly become a big part of my life. I'm still in the phase where everything is new and exciting — I love just to wander around and see what there is. And as I've developed my list of Costco favs, I've noticed how often I opt for the Kirkland Signature brand items.
Like No Name or other grocery store brands, Kirkland Signature is usually significantly cheaper than brand-name comparables.
But is it better? Yes and no. Some products are not available, or the brand-name option is simply tastier. For example, you can't really get many snacks or specialty items — like Dubai chocolate! — that are Kirkland Signature.
That said, I've found that many everyday pantry staples and popular products are cheaper and just as delicious as their brand-name counterparts.
To help you shop smarter, I've compiled a list of 15 Kirkland Signature products that are always the best option (in my opinion). Cheers to more savings!
Salt and Pepper
An iconic duo
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Starting off with the most obvious Kirkland product you should buy: salt and pepper. These two humble staples are almost (almost!) all you need to cook good food, and we all need them in our pantries. Kirkland Signature is much cheaper with a huge portion that will last forever.
Pro tip: Kirkland has a ton of other staple spices and spice mixes, so stock your pantry with them!
Maple syrup
Couldn't be Canadian without it
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
The sign of a true Canadian is their love for maple syrup, and Costco makes it possible for us to enjoy it even when grocery prices are as they are. This gigantic 1 L jug will last a lifetime while keeping money in your bank. It's delicious and — bonus — organic!
Pesto
Amazing pesto for a good price!
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
This Kirkland Signature pesto comes at the recommendation of my sister, who said that it's "the only good one in Canada." She did live in Italy for a while, so take her word for it. I've tried it and can confirm it's delicious!
Pro tip: Pesto freezes well, so if this is more than you need, stick half in the freezer for another day.
Frozen berries
Berries for days...
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Put 'em in smoothies, yogurt, baking, or eat them straight up. I love berries, but I don't love how expensive they are. Kirkland to the rescue!
The blueberries are only $13.99 for a whole 2 kilos, which is a truly unreal price.
Dog food
Should I get a dog?
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I do not have a dog, but was told by several friends that Costco is the only place to buy dog food and that all the Kirkland Signature options are great. I was really surprised by the variety — at least five options for dogs and more for cats, too.
Diced tomatoes
Kirkland has great pantry staples
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
When it comes to one-food foods — like these canned tomatoes or things like rice and beans — I'm a firm believer that brands can't really make much of a difference.
Sure, there's the quality of that one ingredient, but a canned tomato is a canned tomato, right? So grab this Kirkland Signature option for a cheap price. They last forever, so stock up.
Bread
Costco has surprisingly good sourdough
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Costco has a huge baked goods section with amazing options. You wouldn't think they could do sourdough well, but they do!
This hearty multigrain loaf is the perfect sandwich bread, and their other bread and bun options are all really good, too. Prices are really good for fresh, homemade-like options.
Beef Patties
Enough for your next party
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
This one is for the meat lovers only... These Kirkland Signature beef patties are so good. They're juicy and huge and always a crowd pleaser.
Hamburgers can be pricey, so this bulk option is great if you need to feed a crowd.
Paper towel
More than you need in your life
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Thick, absorbent, don't rip — what else could you need from a paper towel? Oh, cheap? Yeah, these are that, too!
The only reason not to buy Kirkland paper towels is if you physically do not have the space to store such a big portion, like if you're shopping for one. But if you can swing it, you'll save a ton.
Pro tip: Other household staples like garbage bags and toilet paper are also good to get Kirkland brand.
Nut bars
Costco Kind bar dupes
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I love a little chocolatey-nutty-crunchy bite for an afternoon snack, and these Kirkland Signature nut bars hit the spot. They're very similar to Kind bars, but cheaper.
At $17.99 for 24 bars, they're less than a buck each.
Pizza
Can't go wrong with pizza
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I have it on good authority from a pizza-loving friend that Kirkland Signature options have "more cheese than any other frozen pizza." And they come in a four-pack for only $18.49, so less than $5.00 a pizza! Such a steal.
Chicken pot pie
Yum, yum, yum
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I've never heard a bad word about this chicken pot pie. I've never really heard a bad word about any Costco pre-made meals. They're all affordable, tasty, and convenient. Go wild.
Pro tip: Choose your Costco premade meal based on your activity. Some are meal kits that you can assemble yourself, while others need a lot of time in the oven (looking at you, lasagna).
Lightly breaded chicken breast chunks
Adult chicken nuggets
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
I will say that "lightly breaded chicken breast chunks" doesn't exactly have the same ring to it as "chicken nuggets," but that's pretty much what these are. I discovered them a few months ago and am obsessed. They're lightly breaded, as the name suggests, but super tasty. They heat up well in the air fryer and are a versatile meal option.
Pro tip: Kirkland Signature has so many frozen meat products for great prices. Since meat is so expensive, it's a great idea to buy in bulk.
Walnuts
Great for baking!
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
Walnuts or other nuts fall under my "one-food food" rule — they're all almost the same, so I'm just looking for the best deal. This Kirkland option is a cheaper way to grab pricey items like nuts, especially if you bake a lot like me.
Peanut butter
A daily staple for me
Alyssa Wiens | Narcity
It's a great price, but if you don't eat it fast enough, it's a waste. This Kirkland option is super tasty and the two-pack makes it a good choice for families or multiple people.
I know I've just scraped the surface of amazing Kirkland Signature items at Costco so... The quest continues. I'll be back.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.