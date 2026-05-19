17 Costco products that are worth buying even though I don't like shopping there

Sometimes the Costco prices just can't be beat!

boxes of kirkland signature mini chocolate chip cookies at costco. right: person holding jars of nutella at costco

Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies. Right: Nutella at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

I don't like shopping at Costco because of the crowds, how long it takes to go through the warehouse, paying for a membership, and other reasons.

But there are some products worth going to the store for.

That includes name-brand items and Kirkland Signature products that are cheaper dupes of well-known brands.

It's not just because I need or want these items, it's also because of the prices.

Now, let's get into some of the products I always buy at Costco Canada stores, even though I don't like shopping there.

Kirkland Signature muffins

packs of \u200bKirkland Signature muffins

Kirkland Signature muffins.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Kirkland Signature muffins might be my favourite item in the bakery section at Costco.

The retailer used to require you to buy two packs, and the muffins were bigger.

I didn't mind that because I could mix flavours, but I prefer the new packs that come with eight regular-sized muffins and can be bought on their own.

The blueberry and double chocolate muffins are my go-to flavours.

It costs $7.99 for an 870-gram pack, which works out ot $0.91 per 100 grams and $0.99 per muffin.

Nescafe instant coffee

person holding canister of Nescafe instant coffee at costco

Nescafe instant coffee at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

I like to have this Nescafé instant coffee in the pantry for whenever I want a coffee, but don't want to spend more time making a drip coffee.

Costco has a 475-gram canister for $15.99, which is cheaper than smaller canisters at grocery stores.

Kirkland Signature frozen berry blend

bags of Kirkland Signature frozen berry blend in freezer at costco

Kirkland Signature frozen berry blend.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

I don't like buying fresh fruit from Costco because the packs are oversized and the fruit usually goes bad before I can eat it all.

So, I get the frozen fruit like this Kirkland Signature frozen berry blend of raspberries, blueberries and blackberries, especially during the summer.

It cost $17.99 for a two-kilogram bag.

Costco also has packs of frozen strawberries and frozen blueberries that cost $15.99 and $13.99, respectively.

Nutella

person holding pack of nutella jars at costco

Nutella jars at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Nutella is a must-have in my home, not just because it tastes good, but because it's nostalgic (Nutella and peanut butter sandwiches were my breakfast staples as a kid, not peanut butter and jelly).

So, this Costco product always ends up in my shopping cart.

Even though the cost seems expensive, $17.99 for a pack of two jars that are one kilogram each, it's actually cheaper than single one-kilogram jars and two packs of 725-gram jars at grocery stores.

Kirkland Signature cinnamon

Kirkland Signature ground cinnamon at costco

Kirkland Signature ground cinnamon.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco is a good option for spices and seasonings, in my opinion. That's because the store-brand Kirkland Signature versions

Since I don't shop at Costco every week, I always add this Kirkland Signature ground cinnamon, which costs $6.99 for a 303-gram tub, to my cart.

Red Path granulated sugar

bags of \u200bRed Path granulated sugar at costco

Red Path granulated sugar at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Red Path granulated sugar costs $5.69 and comes in a four-kilogram bag at Costco.

Most grocery stores have the smaller two-kilogram bags, so this bulk-sized version at Costco means I don't have to buy the product that often.

Miss Vickie's chips

bags of Miss Vickie's chips at costco

Miss Vickie's chips at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Miss Vickie's chips are one of my go-to snacks, so I always look for a bag to add to my cart when shopping at Costco.

It costs $8.49 for a 572-gram bag at Costco, which is a better value than the smaller-sized bags of Miss Vickie's that are available at grocery stores.

San Pellegrino water

cases of San Pellegrino carbonated water at costco

San Pellegrino carbonated water at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has San Pellegrino carbonated water for $24.99, and each case comes with 15 bottles that are 750 millilitres each.

It's a worthwhile buy when I go to the warehouse every month or every few months.

Kirkland Signature parchment paper

person holding pack of Kirkland Signature PaperChef parchment paper at costco

Kirkland Signature PaperChef parchment paper.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Kirkland Signature PaperChef parchment paper is a must-buy at Costco because I use it often for cooking and baking.

It costs $16.99 for a pack of two rolls that are each 205 square feet.

Alcan aluminum foil

packs of Alcan aluminum foil at costco

Alcan aluminum foil at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

This bulk pack of Alcan aluminum foil is $16.99 at Costco for three 100-foot rolls, which works out to $5.66 per roll.

Since I use aluminum foil for cooking and barbecueing, it's worthwhile to buy whenever I go to a Costco warehouse.

Brita filters

boxes of Brita filters at costco

Brita filters at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

It costs $42.99 for a pack of eight Brita filters at Costco.

That might seem expensive, but it's actually much cheaper than smaller packs at grocery stores, and I don't have to buy them as often because there are more filters in one box.

Made Good granola bites

person holding bag of Made Good granola bites at costco

Made Good granola bites at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

I always buy these Made Good granola bites for snacks to have during the day because each pack comes with small pouches.

Also, I like the variety of the chocolate chip and mixed berry flavours being in one pack. If I were to buy these granola bites at a grocery store, I'd have to get the flavours separately.

It costs $13.99 for a 576-gram bag that comes with 24 pouches, which works out to $2.42 per 100 grams and just $0.58 per pouch.

Brookside chocolate-covered fruit

bags of \u200bBrookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at costco

Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Brookside chocolate-covered acai and blueberries are another snack that I always add to my shopping cart at Costco.

It costs $13.99 for an 850-gram bag, which breaks down to $1.64 per 100 grams.

Kirkland Signature cashews

bags of \u200bKirkland Signature cashews at costco

Kirkland Signature cashews.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature roasted and salted cashews for $18.99, which works out to a cost of $1.68 per 100 grams.

I don't have to buy it as often because it comes in a bulk size.

Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies

boxes of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies at cotco

Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Whenever I go to Costco, I put this box of Kirkland Signature mini chocolate chip cookies in the shopping cart because I think these cookies taste better than the name-brand Chips Ahoy mini chocolate chip cookies.

It costs $15.99 for an 850-gram box with 30 pouches.

Even if I have to pay more than I would at a grocery store or Dollarama, this is worth the cost, in my opinion.

Scotch-Brite lint rollers

packs of Scotch-Brite lint rollers at costco

Scotch-Brite lint rollers at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Costco has a pack of five Scotch-Brite lint rollers for $16.49, and since I don't shop at the retailer that often, I always put a pack in my cart.

It's a product I like buying in bulk so there's always another when I get to the end of a roll.

Scotties facial tissues

boxes of \u200bScotties facial tissues at costco

Scotties facial tissues at Costco.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Scotties facial tissues cost $27.99 for a pack of 21 boxes.

Even though the Kirkland Signature tissues seem to be cheaper with a $22.99 price tag, the pack is actually more expensive because it only comes with 12 boxes. That means it costs $1.91 per box while the Scotties pack costs $1.33 per box.

But even if the Kirkland product really was cheaper, I'd still prefer the name-brand item and buy it at Costco.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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