This 2 km Ontario beach with silky sand shores and crystal waters is 'never crowded'
It's tucked away on an island.
Long stretches of sand, a dreamy boardwalk, crystal waves, and island vibes await at this stunning Ontario beach. Hidden on an island, it's a beautiful place to relax by the water, far from the crowds.
Accessible by ferry or bridge, the beach is a hidden oasis where you can soak up some summer sun and unwind.
Providence Bay is a stunning beach destination located on Ontario's Manitoulin Island, the largest freshwater island in the world.
The spot is "said to be the nicest beach in Northern Ontario," according to the Municipality of Central Manitoulin, and it's known for its sweeping sunsets and laid-back summer atmosphere.
You can swim in the clear lake waters or unwind along the soft sandy shoreline. The Municipality also notes that the beach is "never crowded," making it an easy place to truly relax and enjoy the slower pace.
A walk along the Providence Bay Boardwalk is a must, with its elevated pathways stretching over rolling sand dunes and offering wide-open views of the shoreline.
If you're hungry, you can stop by Huron Island Time for a bite of Jamaican and Caribbean-inspired cuisine or to cool off with an ice cream cone after a beach day.
The area features designated dog-friendly sections along the shoreline, plus free parking and picnic areas, making it easy to settle in for a relaxed day by the water.
Beyond this sandy oasis, Manitoulin Island offers lots more to explore, from epic hikes to hidden waterfalls, lighthouses, and more.
To get to the island, you can take the Chi-Cheemaun Ferry from Tobermory, which runs seasonally from May to October.
You can also drive to the island by taking the Little Current Swing Bridge.
With its serene sandy shores and sparkling waters, this beach is worth adding to your summer bucket list.
Municipality of Central Manitoulin website
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.