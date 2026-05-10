This turquoise Ontario beach with 'Mediterranean energy' was named among the best in the world
You can enjoy "turquoise shallows and sun-warmed limestone."
It might feel like you've escaped to the Mediterranean coast without ever leaving Ontario at this breathtaking beach. Set within a secluded cove, the picturesque shoreline is a true summer paradise, and it's been recognized as one of the "best" and "most iconic" beaches on the planet.
To mark its 100th anniversary, beer brand Corona unveiled "Corona Beach 100," a curated roundup and interactive guide highlighting 100 standout beaches across the globe.
The list was developed with the help of a panel of beach experts, including oceanographers, surfers, free divers, and other nature specialists, who evaluated hundreds of destinations using a defined set of criteria.
Canada scored two spots on the list, and one of them is this jaw-dropping Ontario hideaway.
Little Cove Beach is a slice of paradise just outside the tiny town of Tobermory. Nestled within a tucked-away cove along Lake Huron's Bruce Peninsula, the shoreline is surrounded by rugged natural beauty, with water so clear you can see straight to the bottom.
According to Corona, Little Cove offers a "triple combo of turquoise mirror-flat water, serene silence, and postcard-perfect views of forests, limestone cliffs, and a white cobblestone beach."
Its "Mediterranean energy" and "turquoise shallows" make it an idyllic place to spend a sun-soaked day.
The water may look straight out of the tropics, but don't be fooled, it stays refreshingly cold, so expect a brisk dip if you plan to swim.
To visit, you'll need to book a four-hour time slot through the municipal Park Pass Project system in advance.
Little Cove is open from May 15 to October 15, 2026, and visitors should note that both a parking fee and Parks Canada admission apply.
While you're in the area, you can visit another one of the region's breathtaking beaches.
Indian Head Cove is also known for its dreamy Mediterranean vibes, bright turquoise waters and crystal-clear waves. It's located in Bruce Peninsula National Park, near the iconic Grotto.
The only other Canadian beach to land on the list of the world's most iconic shores is Cox Bay Beach in Tofino, B.C.
If you've been craving crystal-clear water and jaw-dropping scenery, this tucked-away Ontario cove might just be the European-style escape you can enjoy without a passport.
Little Cove Beach
Price: Parking fee and a $10 Parks Canada fee per adult, free admission with Canada Strong Pass from June 19 to September 7, 2026
When: May 15 to September 15, 2026
Address: Little Cove, Tobermory, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.