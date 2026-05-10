This turquoise Ontario beach with 'Mediterranean energy' was named among the best in the world

You can enjoy "turquoise shallows and sun-warmed limestone."

A person sitting on a rocky shore. Right: A person floating in clear water.

A beach in Ontario.

@lysa.babe | Instagram, @eve_eil | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

It might feel like you've escaped to the Mediterranean coast without ever leaving Ontario at this breathtaking beach. Set within a secluded cove, the picturesque shoreline is a true summer paradise, and it's been recognized as one of the "best" and "most iconic" beaches on the planet.

To mark its 100th anniversary, beer brand Corona unveiled "Corona Beach 100," a curated roundup and interactive guide highlighting 100 standout beaches across the globe.

The list was developed with the help of a panel of beach experts, including oceanographers, surfers, free divers, and other nature specialists, who evaluated hundreds of destinations using a defined set of criteria.

Canada scored two spots on the list, and one of them is this jaw-dropping Ontario hideaway.

Little Cove Beach is a slice of paradise just outside the tiny town of Tobermory. Nestled within a tucked-away cove along Lake Huron's Bruce Peninsula, the shoreline is surrounded by rugged natural beauty, with water so clear you can see straight to the bottom.

According to Corona, Little Cove offers a "triple combo of turquoise mirror-flat water, serene silence, and postcard-perfect views of forests, limestone cliffs, and a white cobblestone beach."

Its "Mediterranean energy" and "turquoise shallows" make it an idyllic place to spend a sun-soaked day.

The water may look straight out of the tropics, but don't be fooled, it stays refreshingly cold, so expect a brisk dip if you plan to swim.

To visit, you'll need to book a four-hour time slot through the municipal Park Pass Project system in advance.

Little Cove is open from May 15 to October 15, 2026, and visitors should note that both a parking fee and Parks Canada admission apply.

While you're in the area, you can visit another one of the region's breathtaking beaches.

Indian Head Cove is also known for its dreamy Mediterranean vibes, bright turquoise waters and crystal-clear waves. It's located in Bruce Peninsula National Park, near the iconic Grotto.

The only other Canadian beach to land on the list of the world's most iconic shores is Cox Bay Beach in Tofino, B.C.

If you've been craving crystal-clear water and jaw-dropping scenery, this tucked-away Ontario cove might just be the European-style escape you can enjoy without a passport.

Little Cove Beach

Price: Parking fee and a $10 Parks Canada fee per adult, free admission with Canada Strong Pass from June 19 to September 7, 2026

When: May 15 to September 15, 2026

Address: Little Cove, Tobermory, ON

Parks Canada Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
little cove beach best beaches in canada best beaches in ontario tobermory ontario
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

I ranked these Canadian 7 cities by letter grades and one got a big F

Montreal vs. Toronto? Let's go. 🥊

This breathtaking Ontario waterfall is the best alternative to Niagara Falls, readers say

Have you seen this majestic natural wonder?

7 classic Canadian foods I had to explain to my international friends who had no clue

It turns out not everyone knows what a Dave Matthews is?

This Ontario restaurant was just named the best in Canada and it's a countryside oasis

Time to make some reservations!

9 of the best Toronto restaurants that should be on every visitor's list in 2026

Take it from a local, and eat here.👇

This Ontario spot with quaint towns and crystal lakes is one of Canada's best summer getaways

It's a road trip from Toronto.

This government payment is giving up to $200 to eligible Canadians in May

Some people will get direct deposits or cheques soon.

Canada's 'most beautiful village' is in Ontario and it's a European-style gem with canal views

No passport required.

12 weird things I noticed as a Vancouver newcomer that locals can't see

Toronto may be in the same country, but the two cities couldn't be more different...

Costco has new exclusive coupons that get some members up to 41% off products

You can save on groceries, household items, electronics, and more with these deals.