One of Canada's 'best' beaches is in Ontario and it's full of silky sandbars and warm waters
It's reopening soon!
Summer is just around the bend, and if you're already dreaming of sandy shores, crystal waters, and sun-soaked adventures, you'll want to keep this dreamy Ontario beach destination in mind.
Offering silky sandbars and beautiful scenery, the beach was named among the best in Canada, and it's reopening for the 2026 season soon.
In a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share what they think are the best beaches in the country. This Ontario spot, with its velvety shores and warm waters, was one of the recommended destinations.
Turkey Point Beach is a sandy oasis nestled along Lake Erie in Turkey Point Provincial Park. According to Destination Ontario, the area was once known as "Ontario's Riviera" for its "beautiful beaches and warm waters."
The beach is reopening May 1, 2026, and you can explore its 2-kilometre shoreline and soak up the sparkling lake views.
The beach is sprinkled with sandbars, creating calm, shallow stretches of water where you can splash, stroll, and wade through the lake.
You can also enjoy activities such as canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding and other water sports, with rentals available from Waveline Rentals.
If you aren't ready to hop in the water just yet, you can hike along some of the park's trails, cycle through the scenery, and glimpse some birds.
The park is also home to campsites, so you can book a longer stay and sleep beneath the stars.
Norfolk County offers plenty to explore, making it easy to turn your visit into a full getaway. The region is known for its charming wineries, scenic cycling routes, and quaint farm markets, perfect for a leisurely afternoon.
Day-use and camping reservations for the park can be made online, so start planning that warm-weather adventure.
Turkey Point Provincial Park
Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit
Address: Turkey Point Road, Simcoe, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.