One of Canada's 'best' beaches is in Ontario and it's full of silky sandbars and warm waters

It's reopening soon!

A sandy beach. Right: A person in a lake.

A beach in Ontario.

Turkey Point Provincial Park | Facebook, @emmaatokio | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Summer is just around the bend, and if you're already dreaming of sandy shores, crystal waters, and sun-soaked adventures, you'll want to keep this dreamy Ontario beach destination in mind.

Offering silky sandbars and beautiful scenery, the beach was named among the best in Canada, and it's reopening for the 2026 season soon.

In a post on Narcity Canada's Facebook page, we asked readers to share what they think are the best beaches in the country. This Ontario spot, with its velvety shores and warm waters, was one of the recommended destinations.

Turkey Point Beach is a sandy oasis nestled along Lake Erie in Turkey Point Provincial Park. According to Destination Ontario, the area was once known as "Ontario's Riviera" for its "beautiful beaches and warm waters."

The beach is reopening May 1, 2026, and you can explore its 2-kilometre shoreline and soak up the sparkling lake views.

The beach is sprinkled with sandbars, creating calm, shallow stretches of water where you can splash, stroll, and wade through the lake.

You can also enjoy activities such as canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding and other water sports, with rentals available from Waveline Rentals.

If you aren't ready to hop in the water just yet, you can hike along some of the park's trails, cycle through the scenery, and glimpse some birds.

The park is also home to campsites, so you can book a longer stay and sleep beneath the stars.

Norfolk County offers plenty to explore, making it easy to turn your visit into a full getaway. The region is known for its charming wineries, scenic cycling routes, and quaint farm markets, perfect for a leisurely afternoon.

Day-use and camping reservations for the park can be made online, so start planning that warm-weather adventure.

Turkey Point Provincial Park

Price: $12.25 + for daily vehicle permit

Address: Turkey Point Road, Simcoe, ON

Ontario Parks Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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