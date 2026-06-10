8 government of Canada jobs in Toronto that pay up to $161,000 a year
Some positions don't require a degree.
There are many government of Canada jobs available across the country.
That includes a few open positions that federal departments and agencies are hiring for in Toronto.
Some of them are high-paying jobs that offer salaries up to $161,000 a year!
There are openings in admin, software engineering, IT, mechanical maintenance, and other work areas with federal government agencies and departments.
So, if you're looking for work, here are a few government of Canada jobs that are currently being hired for in Toronto.
Civil Aviation Safety Inspector
Salary: $101,373 to $118,477
Company: Transport Canada
Location: Toronto, along with Hamilton, Mississauga, Ottawa and Thunder Bay
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and a valid Canadian Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) license.
Also, you need experience working as a licensed Aircraft Maintenance Engineer with a certifying authority in a Canadian maintenance or manufacturing organization.
The ability to interpret and apply regulations and standards, such as the Aeronautics Act and Canadian Aviation Regulations, is required.
You need a valid motor vehicle driver's license and a valid passport for international travel.
Also, you must be able to occasionally work overtime, perform inspection and oversight activities in various aviation environments that may be hazardous, and travel within the region, nationally or internationally.
The closing date is June 12, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Senior Specialist, IT Vulnerability Management
Salary: $104,180.28 to $130,225.36
Company: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
Location: Toronto, along with Ottawa and Montreal
Who Should Apply: You need a bachelor's degree in information technology, cybersecurity, or a related field.
An advanced security certification, such as CISSP, CISM or the equivalent, is required.
You must have seven to 10 years of experience in information security, including vulnerability management or risk management.
Also, experience advising senior leadership and influencing enterprise-level decisions, and experience designing and governing security programs is required.
Senior Supervisor, Cyber Risk Supervision
Salary: $111,051 to $130,649
Company: Bank of Canada
Location: Toronto or Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You need a master's degree in computer science, information technology, cybersecurity or a related field and five years of relevant experience, or a bachelor's degree in computer science, information technology, cybersecurity or a related field and six years of relevant experience.
Also, you must have experience with cybersecurity principles and tools used for risk management, incident response and monitoring.
It's required that you have an understanding of emerging cybersecurity threats, trends and leading practices, and critical financial sector regulations and frameworks and their implications for cybersecurity and risk management.
The closing date is June 17, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Appraisal Analyst
Salary: $100,265 to $115,404
Company: Public Services and Procurement Canada
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: You must have a degree with a specialization in economics, sociology or statistics.
A current professional designation in good standing as an accredited appraiser by the Appraisal Institute of Canada or the Ordre des évaluateurs agréés du Québec is required.
You need experience in commercial, industrial or institutional real property valuation and experience in appraisal or market study review.
Knowledge of appraisal review, real estate appraisal theory, practices and methodologies in real estate appraisal, and financial calculation techniques used to perform real property valuations is required.
You must have a valid driver's license and be able to travel.
The closing date is June 14, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Senior Technical Specialist (Maintenance Management Specialist), Mechanical
Salary: $86,801 to $109,119
Company: Public Services and Procurement Canada
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: You need a diploma or degree from a college or university in mechanical technology/engineering.
Also, you must have experience in:
- conducting inspections or managing programs for building mechanical and auxiliary systems, assessing their condition, and recommending any necessary corrective measures
- providing mechanical technical advice on complex issues concerning mechanical building systems
Knowledge of facility maintenance management practices and procedures, and relevant Canadian legislation, codes, standards and guidelines related to mechanical building systems is required.
You must be able to analyze and interpret site conditions, technical reports and drawings, and prepare detailed technical reports using Microsoft Office programs and/or Adobe Acrobat.
A valid Ontario Class G driver's license is also needed for this job.
You must be able to work overtime, travel, enter construction sites, and perform physical duties of the position.
The closing date is June 16, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Administrative Assistant
Salary: $52,392 to $63,716
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service
Location: Toronto, along with Burnaby, Ottawa, Gatineau and Montreal
Who Should Apply: You need a high school diploma and two years of experience or a college diploma and one year of experience.
That experience must be in:
- general administrative duties
- providing service to internal or external clients and the general public
- using software like word processing and spreadsheet applications, databases and email
Also, you need to have a valid and permanent Canadian driver's license.
The closing date is July 30, 2026.
Senior Analyst, Operations & Senior Analyst, Strategic Direction
Salary: $110,545 to $137,870
Company: Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada
Location: Toronto, along with Vancouver, Ottawa and Montreal
Who Should Apply: You must have a degree or a combination of education, training and/or relevant experience.
Anti-money laundering/anti-terrorist financing experience with a reporting entity sector under the Proceeds of Crime and Terrorist Financing Act, or experience conducting supervision activities, compliance examinations or audits (including analyzing information/data, conducting interviews and writing exam/audit findings or assessment reports) is required.
You also need experience in:
- writing reports such as supervision letters, exam/audit findings, briefing notes, executive summaries, analytics reports and enforcement actions
- collaborating with internal or external stakeholders such as central agencies, government departments, non-governmental organizations, international partners and private sector organizations
The closing date is June 19, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Advisor, Software Engineering
Salary: $129,175.28 to $161,469.09
Company: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
Location: Toronto, along with Ottawa and Montreal
Who Should Apply: You need an undergraduate degree in computer science, information technology, software engineering, or a related field.
A minimum of 10 years of experience in software engineering, with responsibility across solution delivery, architecture, and technical leadership roles, is required.
You also must have experience in:
- cloud-native and integration platforms, including Azure Functions, Logic Apps, and event-driven or API-based architectures
- leading or influencing complex, multi-stream technology initiatives
Expertise with Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM (including enterprise customizations, integrations, and platform-wide design considerations) and understanding of secure software development lifecycle (including risk management, secure design, and compliance obligations) are required.
Also, you need communication skills to be able to influence decisions, build trust, and advise senior leaders in complex environments.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.