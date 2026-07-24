My favourite Toronto day trip is this dreamy lakeside town less than an hour from the city
Time to escape the city streets!
I know when people think of a day trip from Toronto, they think of a beach trip. Most Torontonians expect me to say Wasaga, Elora, Prince Edward County, or even Muskoka — which I would maybe consider if I was willing to spend half the day in the car, but I'm not.
In the summer, I want a quick escape from the city. And that's Oakville.
I am a woman in my mid-to-late 20s, and I've realized I don't actually want to spend three or four hours driving if I'm only planning on being somewhere for the day. A beach weekend? Absolutely. But unless I'm heading up to Toronto's east-end beaches, I'm probably not spending my day trip by the beach.
These days, my ideal day trip is less about checking off the city's hot spots of the summer and more about actually giving myself a break from the city. I want somewhere that feels completely different from Toronto without requiring an exhausting commute. I want somewhere slower-paced, a little quieter, and somewhere I can see some real live nature.
For me, that's Oakville.
The commute alone is reason enough. Whether you're driving and watching the city skyline disappear behind you while the traffic dissipates in front of you — or making your way to Union and hopping on the GO train — you're looking at roughly 45 minutes west of Toronto, which, if we're being honest, isn't much longer than a commute to work in this city sometimes.
No matter which way you get to the destination, once you arrive, you'll be pulling into streets lined with towering trees and beautiful homes that look like they belong in Nancy Meyers movies.
Something you'll notice when you leave the city and head for the suburbs is how big everything feels. The city never feels more cramped than the moment you come back from anywhere outside of it.
That's why anytime I take a trip out to Oakville, my day begins at the Goodlife Fitness located in Oakville Place. This two-story fitness location is better than any location I've seen in the city; it makes my affordable gym membership feel like one of the luxury ones I always dream of getting. Fully equipped with a steam room and sauna in the dressing room, a yoga studio, a Hyrox training club, and a recovery room – I could spend all day just in that gym, and that would be enough of a day trip for me.
After using all the facilities, I'll make my way to downtown Oakville for one of the best main streets anywhere in Ontario. Unlike some of the downtown strips in the smaller towns across Ontario that are over in ten minutes, this one feels like a true vacation.
The sidewalks are wide enough that you're never weaving around people, and they're intricately decorated with stonework and lined with upscale shopping destinations, making me feel like I took a trip to Miami.
I'll wander into some of the shops, from coffee shops to flower shops to clothing stores. For me, the must-hit lineup always includes one of the few Anthropologie locations that still exists as a brick-and-mortar in Ontario and Tribeca Coffee.
There's something about living in a big city that makes you feel anonymous; maybe it's the actual millions of people? But here at Tribeca Coffee, it's one of those spots that belongs in a sitcom where everyone knows your name, with their polaroid pictures of their customers' dogs posted across the shop and people sipping coffee and lingering instead of rushing off to their next destination.
After some fuel (caffeine), I could browse some more shops, but usually I know exactly where I'm going next. I'll make a stop by Bong's convenience store for affordably priced flowers on my way to the water.
Yes, Oakville has water. The very same water that lines our city. The trails along Lake Ontario are peaceful, beautifully maintained, lined with incredibly mature trees.
You can watch sailboats drift across the water, or grab dinner at a fancy spot by the lake, or even set up camp and have yourself a picnic. But with all the great food and gorgeous restaurants in Oakville, it's hard to make your choice: so I say have both.
Pick up some sandwiches from Sandwich Society on Kerr Street because what's a day without big Italian sandwiches, or stop by Monastery Bakery for their legendary hot table (where I normally get Mac & Cheese), or even go to Nostalgia Latin Market for authentic empanadas. Whatever you choose, just make sure it's portable because we're taking it to go and having it by the water after walking those trails. Find yourself a park bench (there are tons) or get a closer view on the rocks by the water. Either way, it's the perfect place to cool off since the water gives you all the breeze you need.
Once fed, you should have enough energy left in you to do some real damage. Time to browse some real estate. If Cheaper by the Dozen was filmed anywhere in Ontario, it would be here. The houses here range across all my favourite movies. There are lakehouses that make you feel like you're Diane Keaton in Something's Gotta Give, and wrap-around porches where you can argue with your friends about whether you're more Nicole Kidman or Sandra Bullock in Practical Magic.
Finish the night off in true Lorelei Gilmore fashion with dinner and a movie. Much like our beloved town of Stars Hollow, the movie theatres here are nothing like the giant multiplex I'm used to at the Cineplex locations.
Instead, Film.ca has that cozy, small theatre feel. It's charming, intimate, and becomes part of the experience.
Top it all off with a delicious dinner from one of the many restaurants in town.
It may not be trying to be Ontario's biggest tourist destination. It may not have giant attractions or amusement parks. But it also doesn't have those packed beaches. Instead, it brings something I find myself craving with each passing summer: permission to slow down.
I leave feeling rested, refreshed, and ready to head back home for the shortest possible commute when taking a day trip.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.