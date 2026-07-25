This stunning Ontario waterfall is like a baby Niagara Falls and it's only 1 hour from Toronto

You can enjoy waterfall views without the crowds.

A waterfall cascading over a cliff.

A waterfall near Toronto.

Chris Hill | Dreamstime
Lead Writer, Travel

If you're craving a waterfall adventure without the crowds, this scenic spot near Toronto deserves a place on your summer bucket list.

Home to a majestic cascade, towering cliffs, and sweeping lookout points, this conservation area offers plenty of postcard-worthy views and peaceful hiking trails to explore.

Located in Dundas, it's only about an hour from Toronto, making it an easy day trip when you're looking to escape the city and spend some time in nature.

Tew Falls is a spectacular 41-metre ribbon waterfall that tumbles over the Niagara Escarpment in Spencer Gorge Conservation Area. Standing just a few metres shorter than Niagara Falls, it's the tallest cascade in Hamilton.

The best part? You don't have to tackle a long hike to see it. From the parking area, it's only about a five-minute walk to the lookout, making it an easy stop for anyone hoping to take in the scenery.

The views don't stop at the waterfall. Two lookout platforms along the Bruce Trail offer sweeping panoramas of the surrounding area.

Once you've enjoyed Tew Falls, you can follow the Webster Falls Side Trail to Dundas Peak, where you'll find stunning views over the lush valley below and the charming communities nestled in the distance.

While you're in the area, it's also worth checking out nearby Webster Falls, another beautiful waterfall known for its picturesque stone bridge.

If you're looking for an easy day trip with waterfalls, scenic trails, and incredible viewpoints, this conservation area delivers all three.

Tew Falls

Price: $16.50 per vehicle and driver

Address: 581 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON

Tourism Hamilton website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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