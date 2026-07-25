This stunning Ontario waterfall is like a baby Niagara Falls and it's only 1 hour from Toronto
You can enjoy waterfall views without the crowds.
If you're craving a waterfall adventure without the crowds, this scenic spot near Toronto deserves a place on your summer bucket list.
Home to a majestic cascade, towering cliffs, and sweeping lookout points, this conservation area offers plenty of postcard-worthy views and peaceful hiking trails to explore.
Located in Dundas, it's only about an hour from Toronto, making it an easy day trip when you're looking to escape the city and spend some time in nature.
Tew Falls is a spectacular 41-metre ribbon waterfall that tumbles over the Niagara Escarpment in Spencer Gorge Conservation Area. Standing just a few metres shorter than Niagara Falls, it's the tallest cascade in Hamilton.
The best part? You don't have to tackle a long hike to see it. From the parking area, it's only about a five-minute walk to the lookout, making it an easy stop for anyone hoping to take in the scenery.
The views don't stop at the waterfall. Two lookout platforms along the Bruce Trail offer sweeping panoramas of the surrounding area.
Once you've enjoyed Tew Falls, you can follow the Webster Falls Side Trail to Dundas Peak, where you'll find stunning views over the lush valley below and the charming communities nestled in the distance.
While you're in the area, it's also worth checking out nearby Webster Falls, another beautiful waterfall known for its picturesque stone bridge.
If you're looking for an easy day trip with waterfalls, scenic trails, and incredible viewpoints, this conservation area delivers all three.
Tew Falls
Price: $16.50 per vehicle and driver
Address: 581 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.