This road trip from Toronto leads to breathtaking waterfalls and storybook small towns
It's perfect for a spring outing.
Buckle up! This secret road trip from Toronto winds through charming towns and past breathtaking waterfalls. If stunning cascades, postcard-worthy villages, and cozy eateries sound like your idea of the perfect day, you'll want to keep this adventure on your radar.
Created for "avid road trippers" and "waterfall chasers," the route is easily reachable from Toronto, Barrie, and the Kitchener-Waterloo Area.
Along the way, you can hike to tumbling cascades surrounded by stunning landscapes and grab a bite in picturesque villages, making it a magical road trip for friends or family.
Guess Where Trip's waterfall route is a hidden itinerary that leads you to "a variety of waterfalls, charming towns, funky restaurants and several photo ops."
The best time to hit the road is from May to October, ideally between Thursday and Saturday, for the full experience.
The trip is "top-secret," so you won't actually know your destinations until you're already on the road. You'll get a package with everything you need, plus several envelopes containing instructions to guide you from one stop to the next.
The trip begins in a "charming country town centred around a dam and its falls."
From there, you'll explore another cute town and waterfall, check out some delicious eateries, and finish the day off with a visit to two of the area's largest cascades.
You can even add a few bonus stops featuring five more waterfalls if you're feeling adventurous.
The full route clocks in at about 4 hours and 20 minutes of driving if you're starting from Toronto.
Guess Where Trips offers plenty of other adventures, but if you're dreaming of chasing waterfalls, the Waterfall Route is the perfect fit. With spring just around the bend, it's time to start planning a waterfall-filled adventure.
The Waterfall Route
Price: $65
When: Thursday to Saturday between May and October
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.