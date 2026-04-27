These grocery stores in Canada have the lowest prices, according to Canadian shoppers

"Where they're cheap on one item, they're expensive on another."

bread products on shelves at walmart store in canada. right: exterior of no frills store in canada with sign

Bread section at Walmart store in Canada. Right: No Frills store.

Photokvu | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

The grocery stores in Canada with the lowest prices have been named by Canadian shoppers.

This ranking includes some stores you might not expect.

A few retailers are known as discount grocery stores, but Narcity wanted to find out where Canadians actually get the cheapest prices.

So, we recently asked people to share the grocery stores that offer the lowest prices, and there have been more than 300 comments on the Facebook post, with a dozen stores named.

These are the grocery stores in Canada with the lowest prices, according to Canadians:

  1. No Frills
  2. Giant Tiger
  3. Walmart

"Depends on what you're buying and the sales that are available. But I find No Frills has the lowest prices, and they will price match," one shopper commented.

If you don't shop at Giant Tiger, you might not even know that the retailer has groceries in stores.

One shopper called it a "decent" grocery section.

"Giant Tiger actually has really great prices on sale items," someone else said.

After the top three, Food Basics is fourth, FreshCo is fifth, Costco is sixth, Real Canadian Superstore is seventh, and Dollarama is eighth in this ranking.

Someone commented that Food Basics "continuously" has the lowest prices. "The rest have deals and discounted items. You have to shop at more than one to get everything on the list at decent prices," they explained.

Another person said Superstore and FreshCo price match, and you can get "stacking deals" with coupons and points.

You might not expect Costco to be on the list since you have to pay for a membership, but many Canadians said that "without a doubt" it has the lowest prices, especially for bulk-sized items.

Even though Dollarama doesn't sell fresh produce and meat like a typical grocery store, a lot of Canadians said they shop there for pantry items because of how cheap the prices are.

Maxi, Super C, Save-On-Foods and T&T only got a few mentions as the grocery stores in Canada with the lowest prices.

One shopper said Save-On-Foods has $1.49 day deals available on select Tuesdays, and you can get a lot of products for that lower price.

Some people told Narcity that you can only get the lowest prices in Canada by shopping at multiple stores.

"Depends on the day and the product," a shopper commented. "I have found great deals at almost every grocery store and awful, brutal eye-popping prices at all of them."

A lot of Canadians said that because prices are high across the country, there aren't any retailers that really offer low prices for groceries.

"Where they're cheap on one item, they're expensive on another," someone commented.

READ NEXT: These are the grocery stores Canadians 'hate' shopping at and Loblaws isn't number one

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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