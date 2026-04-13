These are the grocery stores Canadians 'hate' shopping at and Loblaws isn't number one

Some discount retailers made the list.

shopper in produce section at sobeys store. right: exterior of loblaws store with sign and logo

Shopper at Sobeys. Right: Loblaws store.

Photokvu | Dreamstime, Colin Temple | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Canadians have revealed which grocery stores in Canada they "hate" shopping at.

You might expect Loblaws to be number one, but another retailer took the top spot.

Narcity has asked shoppers to share the best grocery stores and their favourite places to shop over the years.

But we wanted to know which retailers people don't like now, so we posted on Facebook and asked, "What grocery stores in Canada do you absolutely hate shopping at?"

There were over 600 comments on the post with more than 20 retailers named.

The top five grocery stores Canadians hate shopping at are:

  1. Walmart
  2. Loblaws
  3. Real Canadian Superstore
  4. Costco
  5. Sobeys

Someone commented that Walmart is "messy," while a few others said it's an American company, so that's why they don't like to shop there.

Many shoppers told Narcity that they hate shopping at Loblaws because it's "too expensive."

Also, some Canadians complained that it's hard to find products and staff to help you at Real Canadian Superstore, which is a Loblaw-owned retailer.

Costco is often one of the top retailers mentioned when shoppers are asked about the best or their favourite grocery stores. But a lot of people revealed it's a store they hate shopping at.

Some Canadians commented that Costco is too busy and the warehouse is too big. Also, people complained about the behaviour of other shoppers at that retailer.

One shopper said that Sobeys is "always overpriced" and that's why they hate shopping there.

After the top five, No Frills is sixth, Metro is seventh, Food Basics is eighth, Save-On-Foods is ninth, and Safeway is tenth.

FreshCo, IGA, Zehrs, Your Independent Grocer, Foodland, Farm Boy, and Co-op didn't make the top 10, but some shoppers told Narcity that those are the stores they hate going to.

Then, Fortinos, Maxi, Giant Tiger, and Super C were only mentioned a few times.

A lot of Canadians said that they hate shopping at all grocery stores in Canada now because of the high prices!

READ NEXT: Canada's best grocery stores were ranked and these retailers have the 'best value'

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

grocery stores in canada
Canada News
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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