Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 26 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

The jackpot has been won!

person holding two lotto max tickets

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 26 have been released.

A $15 million jackpot is up for grabs in this Lotto Max draw.

You also have the chance to win the new $100,000 Maxplus prizes!

So, here's what you need to know about the numbers, the winning tickets, the Maxplus prizes, and more.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 26?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 26 are 3, 4, 5, 12, 22, 32 and 34, with 45 as the bonus number.

There is a winner of the $15 millon jackpot in Tuesday's draw.

The winning ticket has been sold in the Prairies.

Also, one of the $100,000 Maxplus prizes has been won with a ticket sold in the Prairies.

So, the next Lotto Max draw on May 29 will offer a $10 million jackpot.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May 22?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 22 were 11, 22, 31, 36, 42, 47 and 48. The bonus number was 44.

Nobody won the $10 million jackpot in Friday's draw, but one of the Maxpluss prizes was split between two tickets.

Those winning tickets were sold in the Prairies and Quebec.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($6 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line on your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of Maxplus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

lotto max winning numberslotto max
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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