Ontario's winter forecast is out and the season will be snowier than normal in some areas
Below-normal temperatures are also expected.
There's a national winter forecast, and it includes seasonal weather breakdowns for every province.
Ontario's weather is expected to be snowier than usual, with below-normal temperatures in some places.
Recently, the Old Farmer's Almanac released Canada's winter forecast that called for a "split winter" in this country.
The season will be snowier in the east and west, with a north-south divide between mild and cold temperatures in most provinces.
Ontario is an exception, though, and one of the places in Canada that's forecast to be colder and snowier than normal this winter.
It will be cold and dry in northern parts of the province near Hudson Bay, and mild and snowy in central parts of Ontario around Lake Superior.
A mild and dry season is forecast in southeastern Ontario, including Ottawa.
You can expect a cold and snowy winter in southern Ontario, including Toronto and the GTA.
Along with the seasonal predictions for the entire province, the Old Farmer's Almanac has also released more details about the winter season in southern Ontario.
Temperatures are forecast to be below normal in the east and above normal in western parts of the region.
You can expect below-normal precipitation in southern Ontario during the winter, but that doesn't mean it won't be a snowy season. The Old Farmer's Almanac has forecast above-normal snowfall across the region!
The coldest periods of winter in southern Ontario will be late December into mid-January and then mid-February.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the snowiest periods of the season will be early and late January and mid-March.
Even though this winter is forecast to be drier overall in southern Ontario, you'll need a shovel or a snow blower because the region is expected to get more snow than usual.
Also, the Old Farmer's Almanac noted that "above normal" means temperatures might not be as cold as usual, but it will still be a Canadian winter.
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This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.