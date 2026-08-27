I'm an Ottawa local — These 9 restaurants are so good I recommend them to everyone
These are the places I trust for a seriously good meal every single time. 🍔
Ottawa's food scene is great — and I will defend it against anyone who still thinks Canada's capital is boring.
The city has everything from really solid cheap eats and casual neighbourhood gems to upscale restaurants with tasting menus, buzzy new openings, and incredible food from cultures around the world.
Whether you're looking for somewhere romantic for date night, a restaurant worthy of a special occasion, the perfect place for dinner with friends or simply a meal you'll still be thinking about the next day, there are so many great Ottawa restaurants to choose from.
As a big foodie and a true Ottawa kid who was born and raised in the city, I've spent years eating my way around Ottawa. Along the way, I've built up a pretty extensive list of favourite restaurants, from longtime local institutions I return to again and again to newer spots that quickly earned a place in my regular rotation.
But if someone asked me for the absolute best restaurants in Ottawa — the places I'd recommend to a first-time visitor, send a friend for an amazing meal or happily book for myself — there are a handful that immediately come to mind.
If I had to pick just nine Ottawa restaurants to recommend with no hesitation, these are the ones I'd choose.
And trust me, narrowing it down was not easy...
Chesterfield's Gastro Diner
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch / diner classics / comfort food
Address: 1300 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Chesterfield's Gastro Diner is a true Ottawa gem, and I honestly don't know anyone who hasn't loved their meal there.
It's one of the best brunch spots in Ottawa, serving everything from classic pancakes and eggs Benny to fun sides like plantains, mac 'n' cheese and cornbread.
Basically, Chesterfield's has just about everything you could want from a good brunch spot — and it's all delicious.
Every time I see a photo from Chesterfield's, I basically want to eat my phone. Seriously.
The Green Door Restaurant & Bakery
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Vegetarian / farm-to-table
Address: 198 Main St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I've been a Green Door lover since I was a kid. My mom and I used to go there at least once a week when I was growing up, so this one has a pretty special place on my personal Ottawa restaurant list.
The Green Door is a vegetarian, farm-to-table restaurant with a seasonal, organic buffet featuring a huge selection of hot and cold dishes.
I love walking around the buffet like I'm grocery shopping for all my favourite foods, piling my plate with a little bit of everything and then grabbing a chocolate brownie on my way to the cash because, obviously, I need dessert too.
You really can't go wrong with the options here.
And even if you're not vegetarian — I'm not anymore — I still think there's a good chance you'll find something you love here.
Supply and Demand
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Raw bar / small plates / pasta
Address: 1335 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you search for the best restaurants in Ottawa online or on social media, Supply and Demand is bound to come up.
It's a locally loved Ottawa restaurant, and for good reason.
I'm a big fan of anywhere that does small plates for sharing, and Supply and Demand has plenty of those, along with delicious handmade pasta and great desserts.
The restaurant also works with local suppliers and uses sustainable ingredients, which I love.
If you're into raw bar-style dishes like tartare and crudo, or you're just looking for a great spot to share a bunch of dishes with friends, this is definitely one to add to your Ottawa restaurant list.
Umbrella Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Comfort food / pub classics
Address: 1001 Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Umbrella Bar will always make my Ottawa restaurant list. For starters, it's right on the water, so you can sit on the patio and look out over Dow's Lake while you eat.
The space is really pretty, the drink menu is great, and as someone who loves anything tropical and fun, I'm a big fan of their fruity cocktails.
But the food menu really brings it all home.
If your friend wants pasta or a salad, they've got it. If you're craving burgers or tacos, they've got those too. And if you're with someone who's not super hungry, there are plenty of snacks and appetizers to share.
Ayla's Social Kitchen
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Mediterranean fusion
Address: 338 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I'm super into Mediterranean food, so if a menu has mini pitas, kebabs and halloumi, I'm already sold.
Ayla's Social Kitchen is a great Ottawa restaurant to visit if you're looking for delicious, cozy food in a super welcoming environment.
The space itself is really nice, and there's also a patio for the warmer months, so it's a fun spot for a date night or a meal out with friends this summer.
And they have a cake of the day... say no more.
Sula Wok
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Asian fusion
Address: 184 Main St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I feel like Sula Wok is another Ottawa hidden gem that deserves way more hype.
This family-owned restaurant has such a good menu, and the presentation is honestly some of the prettiest I've seen in Ottawa. I'm almost drooling just writing about it!
They have crispy egg rolls and spring rolls, veggie-filled rice bowls, noodles, dumplings and pretty much everything you'd want when you're craving Asian comfort food.
It's the kind of spot where I want to order half the menu just so I can try a little bit of everything.
The Whalesbone
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood / Canadian
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: The Whalesbone is a longtime favourite of mine, and if I'm going out for a special occasion or date night, it's always one of my top picks.
They're super popular for their seafood, especially the freshly shucked oysters and appetizers.
But personally, I'm most obsessed with their dry-aged steaks, pastas, and all the different sides. It's one of those menus where I always want to order way more than I actually need.
The Whalesbone is actually a restaurant group with four locations around Ottawa, and each one has a slightly different menu. No matter which one you visit, though, you're in for a really good meal.
If you ask me, get the lobster bucatini. You can thank me later.
The King Eddy
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Diner classics / brunch / comfort food
Address: 47 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I had to add another brunch spot to this list because, really, who doesn't love brunch?
The King Eddy has a huge menu with plenty of lunch and dinner options too, so there's pretty much something for everyone.
I'm personally partial to the brunch items and almost always go for the King Eddy All Day Breakfast — but adding a pancake is 100% mandatory.
The King Eddy has never let me down when I'm craving a feel-good breakfast in Ottawa's ByWard Market.
Moo Shu Ice Cream
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Asian-inspired ice cream / café
Address: 1130 Wellington St. W., Unit 1, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Moo Shu Ice Cream comes up all the time when Ottawa locals are asked about their favourite ice cream spots in the city, and it's not hard to see why.
They have some of the coolest ice cream flavours around, and there are really no boring options.
Plus, they're not just an ice cream shop. Moo Shu has a great café menu with fun drink flavours like matcha, yuzu and lychee, plus pastries and Taiwanese-style wraps.
Basically, whether you're craving ice cream, a fun drink or a little treat, there's probably something here you'll want to try.
I mean, what more could you want?
Of course, this is just a small taste of all the amazing restaurants Ottawa has to offer, and I could probably make this list three times as long.
But whether you're visiting the city for the first time, looking for a new date-night spot or you're an Ottawa local wondering where to eat next, these are nine places I genuinely think are worth adding to your list.
Happy eating!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
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