I'm an Ottawa local and this is my ultimate list of the 10 best brunch spots in the city
If there's one thing I'm qualified to rank, it's Ottawa brunch 🍳🥞
If I could eat breakfast for dinner more often, I absolutely would (and honestly, I have many times).
Luckily, Ottawa has no shortage of great brunch spots, and plenty of them serve breakfast all day, so no matter when the craving hits, you can easily find somewhere to go.
As someone who's probably spent a little too much time eating my way through the city, I wanted to share my local perspective on what I (and plenty of other Ottawans) would consider some of the best brunch spots in the city.
This list is really just the tip of the iceberg, but if you're looking for a place to start, you can't go wrong with any of these.
1. DUKES
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Modern diner / Comfort food
Address: 40 Adeline St Apt. 1, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I'm a big fan of Corner Peach and have written about it in some of my other food recommendations, so when I found out DUKES was part of the same family, I knew it would be good.
First of all, they serve some breakfast items all day, which already earns them a spot on this list.
Beyond that, they've got pretty much every brunch classic you could want, from the breakfast sandwich and steak and eggs to a sourdough pancake stack.
There are also some fun options like the burrito bowl or hash if you're looking to switch things up.
Honestly, I've never met anyone who doesn't like DUKES.
2. Chesterfield's Gastro Diner
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Gastro-diner / Classic brunch
Address: 1300 Wellington St W, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you search for Ottawa brunch recommendations on Reddit — or honestly social media in general — Chesterfield's is almost guaranteed to be one of the first places you see.
I love a fun brunch, and when you've got chicken and waffles, unique bennies, jerk dishes, cornbread, and mac and cheese on the menu, it's pretty hard to leave unhappy.
Everything also looks so good coming out of the kitchen, and I firmly believe eating with your eyes is half the brunch experience.
Don't be surprised if every plate that hits the table has you asking all your friends for a bite.
3. The King Eddy
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Classic diner
Address: 47 Clarence Street, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I'm a big fan of The King Eddy and have been there more times than I can count.
This is another spot that serves breakfast all day, but beyond that, they have a huge menu with everything from omelettes and French toast to fried chicken and burgers.
I almost always order the King Eddy Breakfast with extra pancakes on the side.
I also think there's something on the menu for everyone here, so it's one of my favourite places to go with a group.
4. Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: American / Canadian comfort food
Address: 1130 St Laurent Blvd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I've been eating at Perkins for as long as I can remember.
At this point, I honestly can't tell you why it's such a family tradition, but I do know that I actively choose it as one of my top breakfast spots in Ottawa.
If you're as into pancakes as I am, Perkins has some of the butteriest, fluffiest pancakes ever.
I also love their shredded potatoes, and if you still have room after breakfast, don't skip the bakery section.
They've got pies, cakes, cookies — you name it.
I get the Tremendous Twelve (with all bacon) every time, but you really can't go wrong with any of the classic options here.
And the fact that it's open 24 hours on some days and as early as 6 a.m. on most others is the cherry on top.
5. Father & Sons Restaurant
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Canadian pub / Diner classics
Address: 112 Osgoode St, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Father & Sons was my go-to brunch spot when I lived in Sandy Hill because, one, it's really good, and two, it's probably the most affordable place on this list — which definitely matters in this economy.
It can get pretty busy sometimes, but I think it's worth the wait.
I would usually order the Hungry Mike's, which comes with tea or coffee for under $14.
In fact, most menu items are under $12 or $14 before tax, so it's great value for your money without compromising on quality.
6. The Belmont
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Classic / Globally inspired brunch
Address: 1169 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Belmont is another restaurant that Ottawa locals recommend all the time.
Not only is the brunch great, but I'd totally recommend coming back for dinner, too.
As far as food goes, you'll find the classics like French toast or eggs with bacon and home fries, but I also love that they serve dishes you wouldn't find at your average breakfast spot — like the falafel bowl, Turkish eggs, and huevos rancheros.
7. Elgin Street Diner
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian diner / Comfort food
Address: 374 Elgin St, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This is a true Ottawa brunch spot — or really an anytime spot, since they're open 24/7.
It's right in the middle of all the nightlife on Elgin Street, so it feels pretty fitting that they have a Hangover Breakfast on the menu.
Beyond that, they've also got burgers, milkshakes, hot dogs, poutine, and pretty much everything in between.
Elgin Street Diner has been there for me (and plenty of other locals) through all kinds of days... and nights.
8. Wilf & Ada's
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Scratch diner
Address: 510 Bank St, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I've been to Wilf & Ada's quite a few times over the years, and it's one of my friends' and family's favourite brunch spots in the city.
It's a smaller, cozy restaurant that doesn't take reservations, and they just do really good brunch.
I usually go for the classic breakfast because I'm an eggs, bacon, and home fries kind of girl, but the Eggs in Purgatory and French toast are also super popular with pretty much everyone I know who's been there.
9. Jax
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian bistro
Address: 479 Bronson Ave, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you ask Ottawa locals where to grab brunch, Jax is bound to come up.
I really like that they focus on local suppliers, and the food looks just as good as it tastes.
It's not the biggest menu compared to some of the other restaurants on this list, but honestly, I don't think it needs to be.
Between the banana bread French toast (I mean... how are you not already on your way?), eggs Benedict, omelettes, and classic breakfast plates, I feel like just about anyone could find something they'll enjoy.
I also think it's a really fair price for the quality you're getting.
10. Grounded Scratch Kitchen, Coffeehouse & Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Scratch kitchen / BBQ-inspired brunch
Address: 1545 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I feel like Grounded is best known for its BBQ — and who doesn't love good BBQ? — but they also do a really solid brunch.
The apple pie pancakes immediately caught my eye because if I see those on a menu, I'm ordering them.
They also put a fun twist on breakfast classics with their brisket and eggs, plus a breakfast bowl and a few sandwiches.
I also think it's pretty affordable for what you get, and if you can grab a spot on the patio, even better.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.