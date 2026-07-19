This Ontario destination has dreamy white-sand beaches and the 'bluest water in Canada'
It's a summer oasis.
You don't have to go far to enjoy some of Canada's bluest waters. In fact, you don't even need to leave the province.
This Ontario destination boasts stunning soft-sand beaches and vibrant waves, making it a dreamy spot for a summer day-trip or getaway.
Dubbed Ontario's "Blue Coast," the region offers endless warm-weather charm, cozy beach towns, and lakeside attractions.
Sarnia-Lambton is a picturesque gem located along Lake Huron, with 300 kilometres of beautiful shoreline dotted with waterside towns and velvety beaches.
According to the tourism page, it's home to the "best beaches and bluest water in Canada," making it an idyllic spot for a summer escape.
"Whether you're strolling along lively boardwalks with lake views, exploring charming local shops filled with artisan crafts, or diving into water sports on crystal-clear waves, Ontario's Blue Coast offers experiences for every type of traveller," the website says.
You can enjoy two internationally renowned Blue Flag beaches: Grand Bend Beach and Canatara Beach.
Grand Bend is a lively, warm-weather destination with acres of white sand and a charming beach-town atmosphere.
According to Lambton Shores, the town, "welcomes thousands of visitors each year" and "has earned a reputation as one of Canada's best beach towns."
Canatara Beach, located in Sarnia, offers nearly a kilometre of sandy waterfront and sparkling waves to enjoy.
You can also head to Ipperwash Beach, a quieter gem in Lambton Shores that's one of the longest freshwater beaches in Ontario.
Or, visit Pinery Beach in scenic Pinery Provincial Park, where you'll find rolling dunes, stunning trails, 10 kilometres of sparkling shores, and more.
In addition to beaches, Ontario's Blue Coast offers delicious restaurants, waterfront cycling, camping destinations, and scenic hikes.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.